As Bette Kohler walks among the flags along the greenway in Troutman, she is surrounded by 250 American flags set up by the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman for its Walk of Heroes.

“It’s quite astounding,” Kohler said. “It’s very beautiful, very honoring. I was very appreciative of it as well.”

Kohler is a former member of the Vermont National Guard, but she choose to honor her own father who served in World War II when she purchased a flag as part of the Exchange Club’s event, which also raises money for its charitable activities throughout the year. The names of the honored veterans are attached to the flag.

She said it was important to have a reminder as Memorial Day comes over the weekend.

“In today’s day and age, people don’t understand being patriotic and honoring the flag. It’s humbling and honoring to walk through here,” Kohler said.

Remembering those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces is the reason for the holiday. That is part of the reason why Patty Wilson took part in purchasing one in honor of her nephew, who died in the Vietnam War.

“I saw them and thought they were beautiful,” Wilson said, adding that once she found out the reason for them being set up, she wanted to get one in honor of her nephew, who was a helicopter pilot.

“I honor him every day,” Wilson said. “I think about him every day, and the sacrifice he paid in Vietnam and didn’t get honored.”

The Walk of Heroes was inspired by the Lake Norman Exchange Club’s Field of Flags event that began in 2005 and was done every five years before it became a yearly event around the Fourth of July. The Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman elected to have a similar version of the event but on Memorial Day.

Cotton Ketchie of the Evening Exchange Club said they hope to help people like Kohler and Wilson observe the Memorial Day holiday while supporting the organization.

Flags are $35 and can be kept and taken home after the event on Monday. To purchase flags or for more information, click on the QR code on the flyer posted at the Troutman Town Hall, email psummerville01@gmail.com, or call 704-677-6900 or 980-585-9946.

The Walk of Heroes caps off with its celebration event on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Troutman ESC Park. The event is free and will have music and food.

Paul Summerville of the Evening Exchange Club said the town of Troutman has been very supportive of the event, and Lowe’s helped by providing lights to properly illuminate the flags. Niagara Bottling is providing water for Monday’s event.

Ketchie said money raised will help a number of the Evening Exchange Club’s projects, which aren’t limited to but include helping veterans, supporting Pharos Parenting, scholarships, and programs for seniors in nursing homes.

Ketchie said that they also hope that people in Troutman will be starting their own Exchange Club chapter after the event.

The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman is also behind an event Monday to raise money for a scholarship program.

The inaugural 5K Memorial Ruck will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Richard’s Coffee Shop, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville. The registration desk opens at 8 a.m.

The registration levels are as follows:

Patriot — $25, which includes an 8X4 flag to commemorate the event.

Folds of Honor — $35, which includes a flag and custom pin

Honor Detail — $45 which includes a custom T-shirt, a custom pin and participation in carrying the fallen warrior during the event.

All proceeds will help fund a scholarship for an individual selected by Folds of Honor. It also will provide ongoing support for local veterans and their families.

For more information visit www.mooresvillelknexhange.org.

Local veterans groups will also pay tribute to the fallen with ceremonies at area cemeteries. The veterans, representing the Iredell County Burial Detail, will conduct a solemn ceremony at the veterans monuments and place a wreath in front of the monuments.

They will begin at Oakwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. and then go to Belmont Cemetery for a service at 11:30 a.m. The detail will then go to Iredell Memorial Park for a service at noon and conclude at the VFW Post on Jordan Lane at 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend these services.