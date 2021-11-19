Melody Hager ends two-year reign as Miss Statesville

It’s been two years since Melody Hager became a first to be crowned Miss Statesville.

Hager was the first non-Iredell resident to capture the crown, and thanks to COVID, her two-year reign was another first.

Still, as she prepares to crown her successor Saturday night, she realized the past two years have flown by. “For as long as I’ve had the title, it feels like it was just yesterday that I won,” Hager said.

The new Miss Statesville will be crowned Saturday night at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. The new Miss Statesville Outstanding Teen will also be crowned. Like Hager, McKenzie Scott Cox, has held the title for two years.

It was a chance encounter that led Hager, who is from Mecklenburg County, to enter the Miss Statesville competition two years ago. She and her musical group, Melody and the Notes, were playing at a Festival of Food Trucks in Mooresville when a man approached her. That man was Ryan Pegarsch, director of the Miss Statesville organization.

Hager said Pegarsch told her that, for the first time, the competition was being opened up to women from outside Iredell County and encouraged her to enter. She filled out the paperwork, and within a few weeks, she was the new Miss Statesville.