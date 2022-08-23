 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert sponsored

Melissa Haines named director of operations at Piedmont Healthcare

  • 0
IMG_0602.jpg

Melissa Haines instructs a class.

 Photo used with permission

Piedmont HealthCare announced that Melissa Haines has accepted the role of director of operations.

As director of operations, Haines will be the liaison between the Piedmont HealthCare administration and offices. She will be managing 27 Piedmont HealthCare offices, ensuring each office achieves organizational goals through business growth, quality of care, and timely delivery of services.

“As director of operations, I want to use my previous office and quality manager experience to support physicians and staff by helping them to improve process efficiency and communication, focusing on customer service, to create a good work/life balance,” Haines said.

She has been with Piedmont HealthCare for nearly 13 years. Starting her career as a teacher in Chicago, Haines then moved to Statesville in 2005. Beginning her journey in Piedmont HealthCare, she spent six years in an office manager role with Dr. Dharmen Shah and then Dr. Robert Nance’s office, gaining critical clinical office managing experience. She then went on to join the quality improvement team where she spent six years providing support and leadership to PHC office managers and front office coordinators. In addition to her work at Piedmont HealthCare, Haines has combined her experience as a teacher and her time in health care to help teach administrative office procedures classes part-time at Mitchell Community College.

People are also reading…

“I have known Melissa Haines for many years. She is someone that embodies PHC’s values and is a true testament to the career growth opportunities within our organization,” Jeff Taylor, director of human resources, said. “Piedmont HealthCare’s footprint is expanding, with over 60 offices throughout the area, we need experienced and passionate leaders like Melissa Haines leading our offices.”

+1 
Melissa Haines.png

Haines

About Piedmont HealthCare

Piedmont HealthCare is one of the largest physician-owned multi-specialty groups in North Carolina and the 5th largest healthcare organization in the Charlotte Metro market. We are committed to providing excellent care for the whole family. We have more than 60 convenient locations and over 215 physicians and providers across multiple specialties to provide the most innovative medical care for our community. www.piedmonthealthcare.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Kyiv and Moscow have been locked in war for six months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert