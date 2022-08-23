Melissa Haines named director of operations at Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont HealthCare announced that Melissa Haines has accepted the role of director of operations.

As director of operations, Haines will be the liaison between the Piedmont HealthCare administration and offices. She will be managing 27 Piedmont HealthCare offices, ensuring each office achieves organizational goals through business growth, quality of care, and timely delivery of services.

“As director of operations, I want to use my previous office and quality manager experience to support physicians and staff by helping them to improve process efficiency and communication, focusing on customer service, to create a good work/life balance,” Haines said.

She has been with Piedmont HealthCare for nearly 13 years. Starting her career as a teacher in Chicago, Haines then moved to Statesville in 2005. Beginning her journey in Piedmont HealthCare, she spent six years in an office manager role with Dr. Dharmen Shah and then Dr. Robert Nance’s office, gaining critical clinical office managing experience. She then went on to join the quality improvement team where she spent six years providing support and leadership to PHC office managers and front office coordinators. In addition to her work at Piedmont HealthCare, Haines has combined her experience as a teacher and her time in health care to help teach administrative office procedures classes part-time at Mitchell Community College.

“I have known Melissa Haines for many years. She is someone that embodies PHC’s values and is a true testament to the career growth opportunities within our organization,” Jeff Taylor, director of human resources, said. “Piedmont HealthCare’s footprint is expanding, with over 60 offices throughout the area, we need experienced and passionate leaders like Melissa Haines leading our offices.”