Melba Ritchie receives highest honor bestowed by local boy scout council

Melba Ritchie of Statesville received the Silver Beaver Scout Award at Camp Bud Schiele Scout Reservation on Sunday.

The Silver Beaver Award is the highest honor a local boy scout council can bestow upon an adult volunteer. Granted by the National Council upon nomination by the Piedmont Council, the Silver Beaver Award is presented for noteworthy service of exceptional character by registered scouters to the council.

Melba Ritchie and her husband, Bruce were introduced to cub scouting in 1997 when their oldest son joined Tigers in pack 607. They served as den leaders and Melba serving as assistant cubmaster and cubmaster. When her two younger sons joined Cub Pack 607, she returned to the pack as cubmaster. She remained active for the next 17 years serving as cubmaster and committee chairman as well as leading dens and filling roles as needed.

Over the years, Ritchie served in many unit leadership roles and has facilitated numerous God & Country scout programs. Her sons, Preston, Austin and Jonathan have all attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Ritchie currently serves as committee chairman and the Webelos leader for the new female patrol in Pack 607, and chartered organization representative for troop 1607 which she helped to start at Concord Presbyterian Church.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}