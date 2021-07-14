Meet the Artist reception planned for Marty Harris Saturday

A Meet the Artist reception honoring Marty Harris will be held Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in Hiddenite.

The public is invited to visit with Harris and enjoy his new photography exhibit, “The Journey Continues.”

Located on the second floor of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road), the gallery is free to visit Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Harris will greet visitors and share his passion for photography and art. His work will continue in the gallery through July 28.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris' interest in photography began with a fifth grade field trip and a $5 Kodak instamatic camera from a drug store.

Although he no longer makes a living as a photographer, photography is still his passion, and he puts his whole heart into it, finding beauty where some others may not. He is drawn to a bare tree in winter, a boat on the rocks at low tide, or a barn aged with sun, rain and time.