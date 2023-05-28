Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Each of our 50 states, it would seem, can, and does, put pretty much anything the state wants on its automobile license plates. Wyoming, for instance, has a small image of a cowboy riding a bucking bronco on its auto license plates. New York, on its auto license plates, proclaims itself to be “The Empire State” which brings to mind “The Empire State Building,” with or without King Kong climbing it.

We, here in Tar Heel land, are less grandiose. We have had the image of the Wright brothers’ airplane and the words “First in Flight” on North Carolina-issued automobile plates, commemorating the Ohio brothers’ flight at Kitty Hawk on Dec. 17, 1903. We also have had the words “First in Freedom” emblazoned on our license plates for all the world to see, commemorating …commemorating the something or other.

Stay with me a moment.

Oh, yes. It was, we are told, way back in 1775, on the 20th of May, that we North Carolinians earned the slogan, “First in Freedom.” The date, May 20, 1775, is also on our state flag and our official state seal, so it must be an important date having to do with freedom and/or liberty, both of which I, personally, have always supported.

Once upon a time, May 20 was a date celebrated from Murphy to Manteo (that is, from the western end of North Carolina to the eastern end of the state). Its celebration would seem to have slipped from prominence over the years.

No less a person than President Woodrow Wilson, a graduate of nearby Davidson College, made a trip from the nation’s capital to Charlotte, when he was president, to observe and take part in the festivities there on a May 20th. “And just what was being celebrated?” one might ask.

The Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence is what, referred to by some as the “Meck. Dec.”

According to some sources, a group of zealous patriots gathered in northern Mecklenburg County more than a year before the more-famous Declaration of Independence was made in Philadelphia the next year on July 4, hence the words, “First in Freedom,” on our state license plates. The declaration was supposedly spurred by the recent news of the fighting at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, between the minutemen and British regulars. If true, the people of this area were among the vanguard of those saying they were a “free and independent people.”

I will assume that the signers of the Meck. Dec. realized that declaring their independence from Mother Britain made them outlaws and their lives, fortunes and honor were henceforth forfeit as His Majesty, King George III, did not look kindly on rebellious subjects.

Part of the reason we do not make more of the Meck. Dec. is that, so far, it somewhat lacks in proof that there ever was such a thing.

For instance, no verified contemporary example of the document has been located, although there is, and I have a copy of, what the Meck. Dec. might have looked like, as “reconstructed” by John McKnitt Alexander and verified by the surviving men claiming to have been signers or witnesses to the signing, relying on memories years after the event.

Furthermore, most so-called “serious historians” of our state give the declaration short shrift. No less an authority than William S. Powell, in his authoritative Encyclopedia of North Carolina (UNC Press, 2006), uses words and phrases such as “allegedly produced” and “spurious,” when writing about the declaration.

There is no mention of the Mecklenburg Declaration in the proceedings of the meeting at Philadelphia, which was deliberating a similar document. Wouldn’t it have been mentioned as another reason to proceed with declaring independence?

Thomas Jefferson declared the declaration to be fraudulent. In an 1819 letter to John Adams, Jefferson “dismissed the Mecklenburg Declaration as a hoax.”

I might mention that there may have been some Iredell County folks at the signing of the Meck. Dec. It was not all that clear where the Iredell/Mecklenburg line was. The declaration was said to have been signed at what is now known as the Alexandriana Historic Site, 9921 Old Statesville Road, not far from North Mecklenburg High School.

“Alexandriana” was the homesite (plantation) of John McNitt Alexander, secretary of the committee that may have drawn up the Mecklenburg Declaration.

There is an equestrian statue of Capt. James Jack not far from Central Piedmont Community College in downtown Charlotte. The good captain is supposed to have carried a copy of the declaration from here to Philadelphia, where he presented the document to the Second Continental Congress.

One more thing. There is a circular bronze marker embedded in “the square” (intersection of Trade and Tryon streets in Charlotte) which commemorates the declaration as well as the Battle of Charlotte, which took place on Sept. 26, 1780, between Redcoats and local militia.

Who knows what may eventually turn up to prove or disprove the story of the declaration? As for me, I would like the story to be true, but then I still believe in Santa.

