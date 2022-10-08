Mears, Herbert inducted into NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame

Up and down the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Mooresville, a horde of antique and classic cars sat parked for onlookers to see.

However, none of those cars was the main attraction of the evening. That honor rested with the two parked smack in the middle of downtown — the Indy 500-winning car of Rick Mears and the top fuel dragster belonging to Doug Herbert.

It was their party, after all.

On Tuesday night, in the center of Race City, USA, Mears and Herbert were inducted into the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2022, each earning their own space on Main Street’s Walk of Fame.

“I’d say we got two good inductees here this year, don’t we?” asked John Dodson, a Hall of Fame board member and vice president of NASCAR at the NASCAR Technical Institute.

Herbert competed in the IHRA and the NHRA over the course two decades beginning in the early 1990s. Over that span, he totaled 20 event championships in the IHRA and 10 in the NHRA. Additionally, Herbert won the Top Fuel World Championship four times in his career. Herbert also claimed victory at the Bristol Dragway five consecutive times.

“I had so much fun racing that sometimes I can’t believe there’s anything more that I can get out of it,” Herbert said with a hearty laugh. “I had about a million dollars worth of fun and only spent about 50 times more than that; it seemed like a good deal at the time.”

However, despite all of Herbert’s success on the drag strip, his impact off of it has been even more important. In January 2008, both of his sons were killed in a car wreck. He received the call in the early morning hours and by nightfall, he had already decided how he would respond to the tragedy.

“His life was turned upside down but he never gave up,” Tom Cotter, a veteran of the auto racing industry, said. “By 10 o’clock that night, just 14 hours after the accident, he told me ‘Tom, I’m going to start a school to train drivers’.”

A short while after that, B.R.A.K.E.S., short for Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, was formed, and over the course of the last 14-plus years has taught more than 50,000 teenage drivers safer driving techniques across North Carolina, Arizona and California.

There is perhaps no more famous race in the world that the Indianapolis 500. Over the 106 runnings of the event since 1911, there have been a total of 74 different winners. Mears is not only on that list, he is at the top of it. His four wins in Racing’s Greatest Spectacle between between 1979 and 1991 tie him for the most in the history of the race with other titans of open wheel racing A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Helio Castroneves. Mears also claimed six poles in the Indy 500, a record he still holds alone.

“We have had some really incredible drivers at Penske Racing through the years in both open wheel and in stock cars,” Don Miller, chairman of the board of directors at the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame, said. “But there are some that absolutely stand out above the rest. Rick Mears is that guy.”

During his career, Mears piled up the trophies for Penske, winning 26 races between 1979 and 1991 while also finishing on the podium 68 times in his career. All of that success led to Mears winning four championships for Rodger Penske.

“I never dreamed of racing for a living,” Mears said. “And once I got to IndyCar, I never dreamed I would race for Roger Penske. I was kind of just along for the ride — right place, right time, I guess.”

The celebration of the two newly inducted drivers represented the first time that the event was turned into a block party by the town of Mooresville.

“We really felt like we needed to elevate the whole event because the ceremony itself is so special,” Miles Atkins, mayor of Mooresville, said. “The weather was perfect, and people turned out. We are really pleased how it worked out.”

Turning the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame induction ceremony into an event for the downtown area is part of a larger plan for the town to host more events as the 150th anniversary of its founding approaches. A large QR code advertising the upcoming celebration hung on the side of the Charles Mack Center during the ceremony.

With the success of this year’s expanded ceremony, Atkins already began teasing to the crowd that the party would be even bigger in the years to come.

“We’re shooting for something big next year,” Atkins said with a smile.