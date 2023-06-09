Recently the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville had a program featuring Home Instead and their employees involvement with Meals on Wheels.

Home Instead has recently made it strategic priority to get more involved in the local community and this was a natural fit. Meals on Wheels provides a nutritious, hot meal for individuals that are homebound because of a physical or mental condition except for medical appointments. Home-delivered meals are available in Mooresville, Statesville, and Harmony within the serving area.

The individual must live alone or not have anyone in the home who is willing or able to prepare meals. Volunteers deliver the meals Monday thru Friday. For more information on Home Instead and their services visit In-Home Senior Care — Home Instead — Statesville, NC and for Meals on Wheels visit ICOA Nutrition Programs (iredellcoa.org).