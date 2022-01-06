McNeely, Sawyer say the state's redistricting process was fair

After months of denying there were any district maps not seen by the public, state Republicans now face an admission from one lawmaker that “concept maps” that weren’t seen by the public were viewed by legislators in private “strategy sessions.”
Republicans, including Rep. Jeff McNeely and Sen. Vickie Sawyer, were adamant that maps like the concept maps didn’t exist when asked during the redistricting process last year. On Thursday, both responded with a firm “no” when asked if they had been aware of the concept maps House Rules Committee Chairman Destin Hall referred to during a deposition Wednesday.
But both had more to say about how the process played out and said that they believed they voted on the maps that were drawn fairly and within legal guidelines. While there are still questions about the process, the admission from Hall was only about the state House map, not those for the state Senate or Congress.
“We did our best,” McNeely said.
While he wasn’t in the room where the maps were drawn — he said those not on the redistricting committee were advised to keep out — he said that he and others voted to approve the maps when they were brought before the House, believing they were drawn fairly.
“It’s a lot harder said than done,” he said.
McNeely said Democrats in the House and Senate should have taken a more active role in the process.
“I also know not one single Democrat that I know of in the House presented drew any maps at all. So if they wanted to say that we did something, then they should have decided to be more a part of the solution,” McNeely said. “About all they did was tell us what we’ve done wrong.”
Democrats did offer amendments on the floor to the GOP-drawn maps for state House districts, but those were voted down in committee and on the floor. None was submitted in the state Senate. Democrats did offer a congressional map in both chambers of the General Assembly, but it was voted down.
While the Senate map was not the one possibly affected by the concept maps Hall referred to, Sawyer said that she wasn’t aware of the concept map presented to Hall or a similar one involving the Senate. She said there were plenty of maps being thrown around in public and online by Democrats without knowing who drew them in some cases.
She also echoed the comments of Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, who questioned why Democrats were so upset.
“I can only speak for the Senate, and I watched the Senate at work and it absolutely was transparent,” Sawyer said. “Anytime someone in the majority party isn’t drawing the maps, they’re going to claim that it was done behind closed doors. That’s just that’s human nature, but I can guarantee you that on the Senate side, it was absolutely was above board.”
In a public hearing in September, McNeely and Sawyer said the process was going to be as transparent as possible. However, speakers at the event questioned if it was. Some like Democratic candidate Scott Huffman, who is now running for the 10th Congressional District seat, said in the hearing that the state’s Republicans had already drawn new districts in back rooms. As the information came to light this week, Huffman said he was vindicated on Twitter.
“These two lied, and I was right,” Huffman said in a longer tweet.
McNeely and Sawyer said they didn’t lie as they weren’t aware of the map, and without being in the room where the state’s election maps were drawn, they didn’t have any non-public knowledge of how they were drawn by other state lawmakers.
While the lawsuit plays out in state court, McNeely said it wasn’t likely to be the last one either. He said he believes there aren’t any issues with the current map, either.
“If something did go awry, we sure took a long time to make it happen. It would have happened a lot quicker,” McNeely said. “I’m sure we’re going to go back and we’re going to probably end up drawing more maps and we’re going to submit them. And I do believe that they will be turned down by the court systems too, no matter what we do.”
Lawsuit continues
The knowledge of the concept maps came to light Wednesday, when Hall was questioned by lawyers suing the legislature over the maps the legislature approved, which the lawyers claim violates voting rights laws. The plaintiffs say that Dylan Reel, a lawyer for Hall, brought images of the map into a public drawing room on his phone while Hall drew lines on a public terminal.
Hall’s attorneys said those maps no longer exist, making comparing them to the maps the legislature eventually voted on all but impossible. He said he only briefly looked at the maps and said they had minimal impact on the lines drawn.
The state’s Republicans said that racial demographics and voting history weren’t used in the process, and that if they didn’t use that data, they couldn’t gerrymander maps in their favor. The maps they finally confirmed that are now being challenged in court are expected to give the state’s Republicans an advantage in the upcoming elections, which could help the national party retake control of the House and Senate in Washington.
The lawsuit was being heard in Wake County Superior Court, and closing arguments concluded Thursday. Regardless of the outcome, it is expected to be appealed by either side and heard by the state Supreme Court, which ordered the Wake County court to issue a ruling by Tuesday.
The lawsuit caused the state Supreme Court to suspend election filings that began Dec. 6 and were to end Dec. 17. The court ruling came two days into the filing period. As a result of the suspension of filing, the March primary also has been postponed until May 17.
