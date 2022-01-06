McNeely, Sawyer say the state's redistricting process was fair

McNeely said Democrats in the House and Senate should have taken a more active role in the process.

“I also know not one single Democrat that I know of in the House presented drew any maps at all. So if they wanted to say that we did something, then they should have decided to be more a part of the solution,” McNeely said. “About all they did was tell us what we’ve done wrong.”

Democrats did offer amendments on the floor to the GOP-drawn maps for state House districts, but those were voted down in committee and on the floor. None was submitted in the state Senate. Democrats did offer a congressional map in both chambers of the General Assembly, but it was voted down.

While the Senate map was not the one possibly affected by the concept maps Hall referred to, Sawyer said that she wasn’t aware of the concept map presented to Hall or a similar one involving the Senate. She said there were plenty of maps being thrown around in public and online by Democrats without knowing who drew them in some cases.

She also echoed the comments of Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, who questioned why Democrats were so upset.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}