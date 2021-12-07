McNeely, Sawyer file for reelection after hold lifted on U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate races

Rep. Jeff McNeely and Sen. Vickie Sawyer had to wait a day, but the local duo of politicians has now officially filed to run for reelection after a stay was lifted by the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
The court vacated the temporary stay issued earlier Monday by a three-judge panel of that court. That stay had meant that candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House and N.C. Senate could now file for election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
“I knew eventually we were going to get to file, and I figured it was eventually going to be in Iredell County,” McNeely said.
McNeely said he doesn’t expect this to be the end of the redistricting battles, however.
“We’re going to have more shenanigans as this moves forward because there are lawsuits after lawsuits that have been filed,” McNeely said. “We’ll continue to do this, but we feel like these are extremely fair districts drawn.”
North Carolina has been at the forefront of redistricting and voter rights battles in recent years as maps drawn in the General Assembly have often found themselves in front of courts as accusations of gerrymandering along partisan lines are leveled each time, with varying degrees of success.
McNeely said the state’s rural and urban divides often make the maps look more biased than he believes they are, but was adamant that they were done fairly and should hold up in any court battles.
But redistricting controversy aside, getting back into campaign mode comes with its own challenges. Even though she’s done this twice before, Sawyer said she respects the gravity of putting one’s name on a ballot to be elected by the public.
“Every time you put your name on the ballot, it is very surreal to see it in print because you’re asking the people of Iredell County to vote for you,” Sawyer said. She said experience does help with the process and with the position once elected. “I’m a little older, a little wiser, I’ve been around Raleigh enough to feel like I can be the best advocate for the people of Iredell County.”
McNeely said election season never ends these days, but he is ready to run and hopefully represent the county once again.
“I appreciate being able to represent the people of Iredell County, it’s has been an honor,” McNeely said. “I pray that they think I did a good job and are willing to let me represent them once again for another two years.”
Who has filed?
Here is the list of candidates who have filed in Iredell County so far, listed in the order they appear on the Board of Elections website.
U.S. Senate: Rett Newton (D), Benjamin E. Griffiths (R), Ms. Lee A. Brian (R), Lichia Sibhatu (R), Jennifer Alexis Banwart (R), Charles Kenneth Moss (R)
U.S. House of Representatives District 10: Richard Lane Hudson Jr. (R)
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (D), Richard Dietz (R)
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (D), April C. Wood (R), Trey Allen (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater-Smith (R), Donna Stroud (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D), John M. Tyson (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. State Senate District 37: Vickie Sawyer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 84: Jeffrey C. McNeely (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 89: Mitchell Setzer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 95: Grey Mills (R)
N.C. District Court Judge 22A Seat 1 (Iredell seat): Carole A. Hicks (R)
Iredell County Board of Commissioners: Gene Houpe (R), Laketha Bobish (R), Larry Payne (R), Richard Coleman (R), Brad Stroud (R), Bert Connolly (R)
Iredell County Sheriff: Darren E. Campbell (R)
Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court: Jim Mixson (R)
Iredell County Register of Deeds: Maureen P. Purcell (R), Renee Ladd Holland (R)
Town of Mooresville Commissioner Ward 3: David Coble, James Franklin Ritchie
Town of Mooresville Commissioner Ward 4: Lisa M. Qualls
City of Statesville Mayor: Joseph Glasgow
City of Statesville Councilman Ward 2: C. O. (Jap) Johnson
City of Statesville Councilman Ward 3: Doris A. Allison
City of Statesville Councilman Ward 5: Joe Hudson, John Staford
