McNeely, Sawyer file for reelection after hold lifted on U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate races

Rep. Jeff McNeely and Sen. Vickie Sawyer had to wait a day, but the local duo of politicians has now officially filed to run for reelection after a stay was lifted by the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

The court vacated the temporary stay issued earlier Monday by a three-judge panel of that court. That stay had meant that candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House and N.C. Senate could now file for election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“I knew eventually we were going to get to file, and I figured it was eventually going to be in Iredell County,” McNeely said.

McNeely said he doesn’t expect this to be the end of the redistricting battles, however.

“We’re going to have more shenanigans as this moves forward because there are lawsuits after lawsuits that have been filed,” McNeely said. “We’ll continue to do this, but we feel like these are extremely fair districts drawn.”

North Carolina has been at the forefront of redistricting and voter rights battles in recent years as maps drawn in the General Assembly have often found themselves in front of courts as accusations of gerrymandering along partisan lines are leveled each time, with varying degrees of success.