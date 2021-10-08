McNeely, Freedom Caucus search for voter fraud in North Carolina

Rep. Jeff McNeely and the members of the state’s House Freedom Caucus continued their search for voter fraud, setting their sights on Durham County after holding what they claimed to be a random drawing during an announcement Thursday. That drawing put the Democratic-leaning county under the caucus’ scrutiny.
“I hope we don’t find anything in Durham,” McNeely said. “I want to put this to bed. I want to move out for 2022 and 2024. And if Karen Brinson Bell would help us, we can put this to bed.”
McNeely referred to Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, who has stated the Freedom Caucus aren’t professionals or authorized to look at the equipment, which is currently being used in municipal elections. She said any tampering would mean the machines would have to be decertified and replaced.”
“It is extremely disheartening when elected officials do not trust the process that elected them, nor the thousands of bipartisan election officials and poll workers who ensure North Carolina’s elections are fair and secure,” Bell said in a statement. “The State Board has received no credible evidence that the certified results are not accurate, and elected officials from both sides of the aisle have stated that the 2020 general election in North Carolina was conducted fairly. In North Carolina, post-election audits and recounts proved election results were accurate.”
“As documented in publications across the country, this type of stunt puts the safety of election officials at risk.”
While election officials and the state’s Democrats are skeptical, McNeely insisted it is about making sure the elections are fair. McNeely said it isn’t a political stunt, but a matter of putting some constituents’ fears to bed. He said if they are allowed to make sure the voting equipment isn’t attached to modems, which some models used in other states might have, then that matter could be put to rest. State law prohibits voting machines from having modems.
“We just want to make sure everybody did the elections like they’re supposed to and we hope we find nothing,” McNeely said.
McNeely said the county had a 103% voter turnout in 2020, but the NCBSE’s official results say 73.86% of 180,610 out of the county’s 244,534 eligible voters turned out to vote in the general election. That number put it at slightly below the state’s average of 75.35% turnout.
“We have no plans to allow anyone, as noted by law, to inspect our voting equipment,” Derek Bowens, Durham County’s director of elections, said.
The Freedom Caucus had said it would use the General Assembly Police that protects the statehouse if needed, but the group backed off that and said it hopes to inspect the machines at a later date.
Republicans have accused Durham County of voter fraud, focusing on the 2016 election where the county’s late vote tally helped current Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper beat republican Gov. Pat McCrory. In 2020, the voters of the county favored most major Democratic candidates by between 77 to 80 percent of the total vote.
McNeely said the efforts of the Freedom Caucus have earned him scorn from the press, lewd and profane letters from the public as well as what he called a physical threat from another lawmaker on the house floor.
He said while he doubts it will happen, he wants a forensic investigation of the machines to see if election fraud occurred. McNeely said he would be open to a similar investigation in Iredell County.
On Thursday, he said this was only the beginning of the caucus’ process.
Voter fraud cases in NC
Voter fraud has happened in North Carolina in recent years, but it typically has been cases of individuals voting illegally in small numbers, or in one case, an illegal scheme by a candidate running for office.
In March the federal North Carolina prosecutor’s office announced that 24 more people had been charged over the past 18 months. Many of the defendants were charged with falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote.
In 2018, a new contest was ordered in the Ninth Congressional District after a Republican candidate’s campaign was found to have financed an illegal voter-turnout effort. Mark Harris, the Republican candidate, received 61% of absentee ballot votes even though Republicans there accounted for just 19% of the absentee ballot. Harris did not face charges, but several members of his campaign did.
There have been other cases since 1986, according to a Heritage Foundation database, but most of those cases are individuals in its database, though there are some exceptions.
The cities of Pembroke (twice) and Lumberton had local contested elections overturned in the past decade. The most notable case in the database might be the results of Project Westvote, an FBI investigation of vote-buying operations in western North Carolina, which led to 41 convictions in counties throughout the western part of the state.
