McNeely, Freedom Caucus search for voter fraud in North Carolina

“As documented in publications across the country, this type of stunt puts the safety of election officials at risk.”

While election officials and the state’s Democrats are skeptical, McNeely insisted it is about making sure the elections are fair. McNeely said it isn’t a political stunt, but a matter of putting some constituents’ fears to bed. He said if they are allowed to make sure the voting equipment isn’t attached to modems, which some models used in other states might have, then that matter could be put to rest. State law prohibits voting machines from having modems.

“We just want to make sure everybody did the elections like they’re supposed to and we hope we find nothing,” McNeely said.

McNeely said the county had a 103% voter turnout in 2020, but the NCBSE’s official results say 73.86% of 180,610 out of the county’s 244,534 eligible voters turned out to vote in the general election. That number put it at slightly below the state’s average of 75.35% turnout.

“We have no plans to allow anyone, as noted by law, to inspect our voting equipment,” Derek Bowens, Durham County’s director of elections, said.

