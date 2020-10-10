McLelland spent 54 years doing a job she loved

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was always meant to be a nurse” noted McLelland, “and while it might sound like a cliché to say that, I wanted to be a nurse so badly that I probably would have worked for nothing, had they asked. The way I see it is if you can do something you love and make a living at it, then you’re very lucky.”

McLelland said that while she enjoyed working all over the hospital, she especially enjoyed working with behavioral health patients. The different diagnoses or the various conditions her patients were dealing with kept her job interesting and her nursing skills very sharp. She recalls studiously reading the drug book to be more confident about the medications and dosages for her patients.

When asked which doctor made the biggest impression on her, she fondly recalled watching her first delivery with Dr. Richard Boyd. Boyd was an exceptional OB/GYN and a favorite among all the hospital staff.