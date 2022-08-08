McLaughlin awarded scholarship from Iredell RSP

Alayna McLaughlin, a graduate of North Iredell High School, Olin, has been awarded for the 2022-23 school year a scholarship from Iredell Retired School Personnel (Iredell RSP).

McLaughlin, the daughter of Bradley Scott McLaughlin and Gwyn Elaine McLaughlin, Statesville, will receive a cash award of $1,000 for her freshman year of study at Appalachian State University. The Iredell RSP Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors on a competitive basis of high scholarship, leadership and service, and the promise of future plans to become an educator.

An honors student planning to pursue a career in special education, McLaughlin was a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and the University Preparatory Program.

She has also participated in the Iredell County Youth Leadership and served as a Safe School Ambassador. McLaughlin was on the leadership committee for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was captain of both the cross country and track and field teams at North Iredell High School.

“To know Alayna is to know true joy and happiness,” stated her AP Calculus teacher. “She has already touched the lives of everyone blessed enough to have met her at North Iredell. She is one of those special people that has a lasting effect on everyone she meets.”

The Iredell Retired School Personnel is a division of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE). Members of Iredell RSP include all retired school system employees, both certified and noncertified. The president for the local unit is Lizzie P. Barber.