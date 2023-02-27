Willie Hazel McHenry saw it all as a Black child going to a Rosenwald school, then Morningside, and finally the Unity School to complete her education in what was then a segregated Iredell County.

And while the education, one that carried the now 96-year-old to attend Spelman College in Atlanta and through her life had priceless worth, some memories of the day-to-day aspects of school tend to stick out in one’s mind years later.

“As long as I live, I’ll never forget raisins,” McHenry said while pausing to explain how a woman she knew as Miss Lucy would cook for them at the Troutman Rosenwald School, cooking the dried grapes constantly, “Every time you turned around, it was raisins... I’ve had enough raisins, I don’t particularly care for them.”

McHenry — then Willie Hazel Young — began school in the early 1930s at one of the county’s Rosenwald schools, which were schools formed by Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington to educate Black rural Southerners at a time when public education wasn’t freely available to them. The efforts of the philanthropist from Chicago and the famous educator from the Tuskegee Institute allowed young Black children like McHenry in Iredell’s more rural areas to receive an education.

Court rulings would allow a segregated education system under the guise of “separate but equal,” but it was far from that.

“We had no new books. We had books the segregated schools would use, with their names in it and everything. There would only be one name in the book from the student that used it,” McHenry said.

She said they would walk several miles and sometimes they even roller-skated their way to school while white students rode by on the bus to their own, separate schools.

McHenry’s school was one large room with her teacher, E.C. Lachey at first and later M.H. Harrington, with a wall that could be pulled down between the two, though in one corner she remembers a shelf with what was called its library.

“The first thing and only thing we had for a long time was a set of encyclopedias,” McHenry said.

She attended that school until the seventh grade and then attended Morningside. She could then take a bus up the road from Troutman to Statesville, but it also had to pick up Black students throughout the county. When she began at Unity, it looked as if her education would end at the 11th grade, but then Gov. J. Melville Broughton and the N.C. General Assembly would extend the state’s education to 12 years. Unity began teaching the 12th grade by 1943, just in time for McHenry to graduate in 1944.

And while that education was crucial for her, the lack of resources behind education for Black students at that time would become more apparent when she sent her son to desegregated schools years later. McHenry said she loved arithmetic, but some of the math her son was educated in she never had the chance to learn.

“We didn’t get the real foundation we needed to learn,” McHenry said.