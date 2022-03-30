McHenry presents grant to I-SS to upgrade security at county high schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools will soon be embarking on a project aimed at improving the security of all of the high schools in the district.

Thanks to a grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), a branch of the United States Department of Justice, the school system received nearly $500,000 to update the security systems at all five high schools in the district.

Rep. Patrick McHenry came to Iredell recently to present the grant to I-SS officials.

“What we realized is that because technology grows so rapidly, by the time we get new systems put in, we’re having to go back and upgrade what we put in five years ago,” Superintendent Jeff James said. “We’re just trying to find ways to harden security at our schools.”

With the COPS grant, alongside another grant delivered to the county from the state, I-SS is partnering with Verkada, a security company based in California, to bring state-of-the-art security equipment to Iredell County.

“They provide a fully-integrated system that pairs things like a badge swipe with facial recognition software,” James said. “Administrators will be able to monitor the school via the cloud.”

Another thing the Verkada security system provides, according to James, is the ability for schools with multiple buildings on their campus to keep doors locked at all times by handing out RF signal cards to all students that allow them access to the buildings whenever they approach the door with their card.

With the grant, I-SS will also use some of the funding to install key card swipes at all entrances of schools that don’t already have them. Also, with the new camera systems being installed into the high schools, the systems that are currently in place can be moved down to middle schools to provide them with an update as well.

“We have a five-year plan in place to get the Verkada systems into all of the schools,” James added.

Another benefit of the proposed new security systems is the vape detectors that will be installed. According to James, one of the problems that comes up most often in surveys is students vaping in school.

“Parents will tell you that vaping has become a tremendous issue and concern,” James said. “We deal with that problem almost every day.”

The federal and state grants will allow for I-SS to redirect taxpayer funding to other projects that are in demand in the system, such as partnering with the sheriff’s office over the last year to train and bring a new drug-sniffing dog, Rip, in the district.

“Projects like that are just another layer of security,” James said.