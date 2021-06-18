 Skip to main content
McEachern named new vice president for student services at MCC
McEachern named new vice president for student services at MCC

Mitchell Community College recently announced the selection of Dr. Daniel J.J. McEachern as the new vice president for student services. McEachern will be joining Mitchell on July 26.

McEachern currently serves as the dean of enrollment management at Central Piedmont Community College, where he previously held the titles of associate dean and of enrollment and student services director/registrar. Prior experience includes serving as the director of enrollment services at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida; director for first year programs at Guilford College; and residence hall director and assistant director of undergraduate admissions at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

McEachern holds an education doctorate in community college executive leadership from Wingate University. He also earned a master of arts in educational leadership and a bachelor of arts in media studies, both from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. McEachern brings a broad array of leadership experiences related to student success and enrollment management.

“I am excited to join the Mitchell Community College family,” said McEachern. “Iredell County is a great place to live and raise a family. I want to be a part of the educational institution providing learning opportunities for its citizens.”

“Dr. McEachern brings to the college valuable experience and knowledge related to the comprehensive operations and functions in our Student Services Division,” noted Dr. Tim Brewer, Mitchell’s president. “We are very excited to have him join us.”

JJ McEachern.JPG

McEachern

Mitchell Community College serves 9,000 students annually through a variety of curriculum, continuing education and workforce development programs. With campuses in Statesville and Mooresville, Mitchell CC offers quality, affordable education options to residents of Iredell County and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.mitchellcc.edu or call 704-878-3200 (Statesville campus) or 704-663-1923 (Mooresville campus).

