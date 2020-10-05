MCC's Dr. Porter Brannon to serve as president of community college in Virginia

Mitchell’s Vice President for Student Services Dr. Porter Brannon was recently selected to serve as the next president of Thomas Nelson Community College in Virginia. Thomas Nelson is one of 19 community colleges in the state of Virginia with an enrollment of 11,000 students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brannon joined Mitchell in 2016 after serving as the assistant dean, division of student affairs at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, New York. Her previous experience includes serving as registrar, assistant vice president and dean of academic advisement and student services as well as coordinator of a central advising center.

Brannon holds a Doctorate in executive leadership, administration and policy, Master of Science in special education and a Bachelor of Science in human services. She recently completed the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence program (class of 2018-2019), a national leadership program strives to prepare the next generation of community college presidents and to transform institutions to achieve high and equitable levels of student success both in college and in the labor market.

“Dr. Brannon has done an outstanding job at Mitchell Community College,” said Mitchell President Dr. Tim Brewer. “She has led multiple initiatives that have served and will continue to serve our students. She has led by example and has influenced many lives positively in her work and the community.” Mitchell congratulates Dr. Brannon and thanks her for her dedication and service.