McCall shares his experiences growing up in segregated Statesville

Dozens gathered at Iredell Museums on Thursday as Christopher “Skip” McCall recounted his stories of growing up in a segregated Statesville.
The lecture, “Growing Up While Black in Iredell County” was part of the “Our Region, Our History” series at Iredell Museums, supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and North Carolina Humanities. McCall, former president of the Statesville NAACP, detailed his experience of segregated buses, restaurants, water fountains, schools and how his and other Black peoples’ lives were affected before and after segregation was abolished.
Even some of the stories he shared were new to current NAACP President, Todd Scott. He said seeing the younger people in the crowd react to the personal history lessons of McCall was what he noticed during the lecture.
“I was just looking at those expressions on the kids’ faces,” Scott said as they learned of the more personal experiences of McCall.
It wasn’t just a history lesson, but the personal experiences of someone who directly experienced segregation.
“What I loved and heard was his very personal perspective of being a Black boy and then challenges as a teenager and perseverance becoming a man with a loving family,” Lisa Mozer said.
Those challenges didn’t stop McCall from earning his degree at Winston-Salem State, having a long career, and serving his community, which was another lesson Scott said he hoped people took away from Thursday night.
For Emily Baker, the programs and operations manager, it was a chance for the public to not just learn history, but understand how it affected people on a personal level.
“In a time when there is a movement to remove such stories from being taught, to erase stories that might make people uncomfortable, it is vital to provide a platform to make sure that never happens, and the museum is thankful that we can provide such a space,” Baker said. “If you ever get a chance to listen to Mr. McCall recount his life as a young boy trying to understand and navigate a world in which he was not given the same rights as white children, and then graduating from Statesville High School during the first year of desegregation in the public schools here, it is not to be missed.”
