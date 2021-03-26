MCC to offer in-person instruction this fall

Mitchell Community College recently announced a return to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 semester.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus for coursework,” said Dr. Camille Reese, vice president for Instruction. “We will be offering face-to-face instruction along with hybrid and online options to fit students’ varying needs.”

The college shifted to predominantly online instruction in March 2020. Since then, faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to develop innovative ways to teach from a distance and preserve the experience of a classroom in a virtual setting. For programs and courses unable to transition online, employees and students have adapted classrooms to meet new safety protocols while still preserving necessary training.

Registration for fall 2021 curriculum classes opens for all students on May 6. To learn more about continuing your educational journey, visit mitchellcc.edu/start.