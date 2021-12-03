MCC student awarded first Sheriff Darren E. Campbell Scholarship

Mitchell Community College recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. The scholarship was made possible through on an anonymous community donor seeking to support the community and help students start a career as law enforcement officers.

Whitney Craven, a current Mitchell Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) student is the first recipient of the Darren E. Campbell Basic Law Enforcement Training Scholarship. After program completion, Craven intends to work with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, with a preference for a position at the Iredell County Detention Center.

“It is very humbling to have someone present an award in my name,” said Campbell. “I attended BLET at Mitchell Community College. It feels like we are helping to bring up a new generation because of this donor.” Campbell has been involved with the college in several capacities including being a former member of the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees.