MCC student awarded first Sheriff Darren E. Campbell Scholarship

Mitchell Community College recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. The scholarship was made possible through on an anonymous community donor seeking to support the community and help students start a career as law enforcement officers.
Whitney Craven, a current Mitchell Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) student is the first recipient of the Darren E. Campbell Basic Law Enforcement Training Scholarship. After program completion, Craven intends to work with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, with a preference for a position at the Iredell County Detention Center.
“It is very humbling to have someone present an award in my name,” said Campbell. “I attended BLET at Mitchell Community College. It feels like we are helping to bring up a new generation because of this donor.” Campbell has been involved with the college in several capacities including being a former member of the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees.
Mitchell offers five BLET courses per year with a variety of scheduling to accommodate student needs. Individuals who are not working full-time can complete the course in one semester with the “day class” option. Students who are currently employed full-time can complete the course over two semesters with the “alternating/night class” option. Class formats are 768 hours of training, well above the 640-hour state minimum for training. In addition, all BLET classes are co-listed between Continuing Education and Curriculum to better meet student needs and goals.
Mitchell’s BLET program has two upcoming class opportunities — a “day class” option based in Statesville beginning Jan. 10 and an “alternating class” option based in Mooresville beginning Jan. 24.
To learn more about the BLET and law enforcement continuing education, visit mitchellcc.edu/BLET or contact program coordinator Todd Carver at rcarver@mitchellcc.edu or 704-878-3253. For more information on all public safety training programs and courses, contact David Bullins at dbullins@mitchellcc.edu.