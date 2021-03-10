MCC nursing program ranked No. 4 in state almanac

Mitchell Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program was recently ranked as No. 4 in North Carolina by Nursing Schools Almanac. The organization analyzed 2013-2019 National Council Licensure Examination–Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) performance or pass rate of first-time test takers from 56 Registered Nurse (RN) programs in North Carolina.

“I believe this designation is a direct reflection of the quality of education and experiences provided to the students by the nursing faculty and our clinical sites,” said Dr. Camille Reese, vice president for instruction. “The nursing faculty at Mitchell are committed to academic integrity and excellence which is evident in the classroom and also through the achievement of national program accreditation by (ACEN) Accrediting Commission for Education in Nursing.”