MCC Nu Tau Chapter honored with REACH Rewards recognition

Mitchell Community College’s Nu Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society was recently honored as a 2021 PTK Recognizing Excellence in Acceptance and Completion with Honors (REACH) Rewards chapter.

The REACH Rewards program encourages membership by rewarding chapters who achieve or exceed 15 percent for their membership acceptance rate. Mitchell currently has 175 members who are enrolled in course work at the college and a total active membership (members since fall 2017) of 360. After four years of active membership, members are granted alumni membership status, which they hold for life.

To be eligible for the PTK Honor Society, students must have completed 12 credit hours at Mitchell and hold a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher. Members participate in various projects and events to benefit the campus and community as a whole. Past projects include volunteer fairs, clothing drives, mental health awareness events, speaker events and more.