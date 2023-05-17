Students from the medical assisting program reveled in their accomplishments Tuesday as their hard work culminated with commencement exercises in Shearer Hall on the campus of Mitchell Community College.

Graduates celebrated their dedicated time and were recognized for their work at the medical assisting pinning ceremony.

Melissa Haines opened the ceremony with a prayer, asking for guidance and successful futures for all medical assisting nurses moving on.

Jeff Taylor, guest speaker at the ceremony, thanked everyone for attending and gave brief background information about the prestigious program. “We could hire every student who comes out of this program,” he said.

Taylor said graduating students have undergone intensive labs and classes and now have started their journey working in medical offices. Taylor also highlighted some of the comments from students, stating, “They just want to make a difference.”

And that is exactly what Piedmont Healthcare is looking for, Taylor said. He then gave the graduates advice about beginning their medical field careers, such as being open-minded, flexible, resilient and humble.

“If you go in, you’re there on time, and you have a good attitude, you will be successful. I promise,” Taylor told the graduates. He concluded his speech by advising that it is important to be a lifelong learner. “Never stop learning,” he said. “You can do anything you put your mind to.”

Paula Cooke, presenter of the Joan Michaels Memorial Scholarship, gave brief background information about the founding of the scholarship and the importance of being awarded such a scholarship. The recipient of the Joan Michaels Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Lauren Johnson.

Another speaker, Laura Russell, talked about the importance of program support. “This program would not run without this support,” from staff, faculty, and students, she said. Russell acknowledged how students put a lot of hard work into the program to be where they are today.

Medical assistant graduate Deja Sharpe talked about how nervous but rewarding it was after completing two long semesters of hard work. “I plan on going into nursing,” Sharpe stated. “It’s just my foot is now in the door.”