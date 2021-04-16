MCC Marketing and Communications team wins 13 national awards

“We are honored that our work has received national praise from industry professionals,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Megan Suber. “Our team consistently raises the bar with thoughtful, powerful, and professional print and digital pieces. We tell the story of Mitchell and strive to ensure our work makes an impact with future students, community members, and stakeholders.”

Submissions for the competitions Mitchell has entered may be created by in-house talent or by professional design agencies. All of Mitchell’s submissions since 2017 have been created by the in-house design team of three — Aaron Thompkins, Judy Phillips and Suber. Mitchell’s submissions have competed with and been honored on par with pieces designed by professional agencies.

“Mitchell Community College is so fortunate to have professionals of this caliber in our Marketing and Communications office,” said Mitchell’s Vice President for Advancement James Hogan. “Our team serves our college and its students with distinction, and they are a critical component of Mitchell’s ability to grow and prosper in serving our community. We are thrilled to celebrate these honors with them.”