 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC Marketing and Communications team wins 13 national awards
0 comments
top story

MCC Marketing and Communications team wins 13 national awards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mcc.jpg

Mitchell Community College’s Marketing and Communications team was recently awarded three gold, seven silver and three bronze awards in 2020 national higher education marketing competitions. The team’s 2020 awards are:

Gold

• “Mission: You” video ad — 36th annual Educational Advertising Awards (EAA)

• “Mitchell Mavericks” video ad — Eighth annual Education Digital Marketing Awards (EDMA)

• “Returning to Campus” COVID-19 Response — 2020 Collegiate Advertising Awards (CAA)

Silver

• 2019 Annual Report — EDMA

• “Commencement 2020” video — EEA, EDMA and CAA

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• “Mission: You” video ad — EDMA

• “Returning to Campus” COVID-19 Response- EEA and EDMA

Bronze

• 2019 Annual Report — EEA

• “Mission: You” video ad — CAA

• “Mitchell Mavericks” video ad — EEA 

Since 2017, the marketing and communications team has won an additional 13 national awards for in-house produced video ads and print publications. Awards from 2020 bring their total to 26 over four years.

“We are honored that our work has received national praise from industry professionals,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Megan Suber. “Our team consistently raises the bar with thoughtful, powerful, and professional print and digital pieces. We tell the story of Mitchell and strive to ensure our work makes an impact with future students, community members, and stakeholders.”

Submissions for the competitions Mitchell has entered may be created by in-house talent or by professional design agencies. All of Mitchell’s submissions since 2017 have been created by the in-house design team of three — Aaron Thompkins, Judy Phillips and Suber. Mitchell’s submissions have competed with and been honored on par with pieces designed by professional agencies.

“Mitchell Community College is so fortunate to have professionals of this caliber in our Marketing and Communications office,” said Mitchell’s Vice President for Advancement James Hogan. “Our team serves our college and its students with distinction, and they are a critical component of Mitchell’s ability to grow and prosper in serving our community. We are thrilled to celebrate these honors with them.”

More Information

Mitchell Community College serves 9,000 students annually through a variety of curriculum, continuing education and workforce development programs. With campuses in Statesville and Mooresville, Mitchell offers quality, affordable education options to residents of Iredell County and the surrounding area. For more information, visit mitchellcc.edu or call 704-878-3200 (Statesville Campus) or 704-663-1923 (Mooresville Campus). 

About the Awards

The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest educational advertising awards competition in the country. This year, more than 2,000 entries were received from over 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries. Gold awards were granted to 313 institutions, silver awards were awarded to 170 institutions and bronze awards were awarded to 104 institutions. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals.

The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media and social media from colleges, universities and secondary schools across the country. Judges for the Education Digital Marketing Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals and editorial board. Submissions are judged on creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application and innovation content.

The Collegiate Advertising Awards program is an elite national program created to honor today’s marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in all forms of advertising, marketing and promotion specific to higher education products and services. All entries are centralized for judging (per category) by a panel of design and education marketing professionals with decades of combined experience. Entries are judged on creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality and overall effectiveness.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert