MCC instructor, student honored in ProLiteracy Learning Upgrade Challenge

A Mitchell Community College Adult Basic Education (ABE) instructor and student recently received national honors from ProLiteracy’s Learning Upgrade Challenge.

Vicki Larsen, ABE 1 Instructor/Assessment Assistant, was recently named top instructor in ProLiteracy’s 2021 first trimester of the Learning Upgrade Challenge. Delaney Hanson, ABE 1 student, was also honored as a learner who completed the most hours in the first trimester. Larsen and the college’s ABE program will be awarded up to 100 student Learning Upgrade Licenses (a $5000 value) and Hanson will be awarded a $200 Visa gift card along with being honored on the ProLiteracy website.

ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the nation, provides customized print and digital instructional tools for instructors and learners. The organization also advocates for awareness, funding, and support to increase access to educational resources for adults who want/need to improve their literacy.

Education providers, instructors, and learners can join the ProLiteracy Learning Upgrade Challenge to compete for rewards based on activity during each challenge trimester. The Challenge follows three 4-month long trimesters to match adult education calendars. During each cycle, new providers can sign up for the ProLiteracy Challenge and receive instructor training to get started. Instructors onboard adult learners into the smartphone app, and then learners work on lessons that meet their individual needs. Instructors track learner progress to monitor and motivate learners.