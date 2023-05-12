As families, friends, and loved ones gathered around Thursday at 7 p.m. to celebrate 120 graduates of the high school equivalency ceremony, graduates walked across the stage of Shearer Hall at Mitchell Community College proud of their accomplishments and received their diploma.

Opening graduate speaker, Kermit Simpson, gave a speech about how his journey through school and receiving his education was a challenge but he managed to finish this school year proud of his accomplishments. After the birth of his daughter and moving from New York to North Carolina, he wanted to make a change for his family. Simpson described his passion to work for campus security at Mitchell Community College, however, he did not meet the educational requirements which led to him applying for online classes in August 2021.

“With the help and support of family, teachers I passed each test for the first time,” Simpson said. After completing the program, “I felt like I could fill out a job application for the first time with confidence.”

Simpson later expressed his gratitude for working for the same school that helped him get a job. “If you can face your fears,” he said, “you can face your dreams.”

Emilee Hinson, the second graduate speaker, spoke about how completing her education before the birth of her son has changed the future not just for her but for her child. Hinson thanked the staff of Mitchell for her wonderful learning experience and described how her health conditions interfered with her educational pathway. Hinson describes how enrolling into Mitchell gave her a new opportunity to make a change.

“Even after explaining all my medical issues to them, they promised me that they would work with me and they held up to that promise,” said Hinson.

Hinson thanked staff for being flexible with her to complete the program before the birth of her son. “I will continue to grow and improve my education at Mitchell,” said Hinson, “Not only for my son, but for myself.”

Third graduate speaker, Da’Monte Morrison, told the story of his struggles and hardships of his family, childhood, and educational experiences. After moving from home, an education became hard for him to finish. At 17 years old, Morrison went to jail for three years.

“That boy became a man who went to prison. He became Da’Monte Morrison, Mitchell graduate in 2023,” he said. “I am on the verge of chasing my dreams.”

Morrison describes how his ambition has created new opportunities for himself. Morrison thanked Patrick Cline for helping him through his educational pathway and enrolling into college. “You can achieve anything if you put your mind on it and do not let anybody tell you differently,” Morrison said,.

Jose Gonzalez, a graduating student, feels motivated to achieve new goals. “I’m thinking about a lot of things for the future,” Gonzalez said. He describes how his future could hold potential careers in game design and computer programming. “I have the basic foundation for getting a further step into my future,” said Gonzalez.

Shellie Harman, another graduate, said she is happy to be completing her education. Future plans for Harman include becoming a 911 telecommunicator as well as earning her associates degree.

Staff and Board of Trustees members gave small words of encouragement for the graduating students. Dr. Ralph Bentley, chairman of the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees, congratulated all graduates. “You are to be commended,” he said. “This is so important for all citizens.” Bentley encouraged students to continue their education at Mitchell Community College for their next big steps in the future.

Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, awarded a scholarship to cover one three-hour credited class for Mitchell Community College for all graduates. While graduates walked across the stage to receive their diploma, they completed a milestone that would change their future.