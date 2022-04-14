 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC detention officer training class hears from district attorney, ADA

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, second from left, and Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu, second from right, participate in the training of detention officers Thursday at Mitchell Community College. Two instructors, Detective Sgt. Buddy McKinney, left, of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, and 1st Lt. Scott Duffell, right, of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, invited Kirkman and Nitzu to talk to students about discovery, report writing and testifying in court.

