 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC Alumni Weekend postponed due to large gathering health, safety concerns
0 Comments
alert top story

MCC Alumni Weekend postponed due to large gathering health, safety concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mcc.jpg

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell Community College announced that the Mitchell Alumni Weekend scheduled for Sept. 17-18 will be postponed until May 6-7, 2022, due to large gathering health and safety concerns.

More updates and information about Alumni Weekend can be found at mitchellcc.edu/alumni-day. Find out more about Mitchell’s Alumni Association at mitchellcc.edu/alumni.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

  • Updated

This small German shepherd mix is living her best life! From being neglected to loved, Leyna is an absolute delight. She loves playing with ot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert