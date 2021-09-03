MCC Alumni Weekend postponed due to large gathering health, safety concerns

Support Local Journalism
Mitchell Community College announced that the Mitchell Alumni Weekend scheduled for Sept. 17-18 will be postponed until May 6-7, 2022, due to large gathering health and safety concerns.
More updates and information about Alumni Weekend can be found at mitchellcc.edu/alumni-day. Find out more about Mitchell’s Alumni Association at mitchellcc.edu/alumni.
