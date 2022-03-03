Mayor Costi Kutteh files for reelection

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh is seeking to hold that position for a fifth term after officially filing to run Thursday.

In his campaign announcement, Kutteh said he has had a front-row seat in watching Statesville’s growth over the past 30 years from his elected positions. Kutteh has been mayor since 2005 and spent 16 years on the city council before then.

“I feel good about the increase we are seeing in residential construction, commercial development and industry expansion,” he said in the announcement. “Statesville has a vibrancy about it that is getting us noticed; but just as important to me is that we continue to provide excellent services to our citizens and focus on quality-of-life issues. Whether it’s helping a resident get their yard waste picked up or setting up a meeting with an industry prospect, my goal is to respond quickly and treat everyone with the same level of importance.

“With thousands of new homes either under construction or in the works, my goal is to make sure these new residents are engaged and informed about city projects and services. My goal is to not lose Statesville’s hometown charm and quaintness, while making sure there are good paying jobs available in a safe and fun environment.”