Mayor Costi Kutteh files for reelection

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh is seeking to hold that position for a fifth term after officially filing to run Thursday.
In his campaign announcement, Kutteh said he has had a front-row seat in watching Statesville’s growth over the past 30 years from his elected positions. Kutteh has been mayor since 2005 and spent 16 years on the city council before then.
“I feel good about the increase we are seeing in residential construction, commercial development and industry expansion,” he said in the announcement. “Statesville has a vibrancy about it that is getting us noticed; but just as important to me is that we continue to provide excellent services to our citizens and focus on quality-of-life issues. Whether it’s helping a resident get their yard waste picked up or setting up a meeting with an industry prospect, my goal is to respond quickly and treat everyone with the same level of importance.
“With thousands of new homes either under construction or in the works, my goal is to make sure these new residents are engaged and informed about city projects and services. My goal is to not lose Statesville’s hometown charm and quaintness, while making sure there are good paying jobs available in a safe and fun environment.”
Along with the growth, he acknowledged that there are projects and issues that need to be prioritized as he seeks reelection.
“It is important that every citizen benefits from Statesville’s growth and success,” he said in the announcement. “That is my goal — to make sure that no area of the city is left behind.”
Kutteth was born and reared in Statesville, and he returned home after college and law school to practice at Pope McMillan P.A. He and his wife, Teresa, have called Statesville home for 45 years and are active members of First Presbyterian Church. They are the parents of three daughters who were reared in Statesville, and the couple can often be found doting over their two granddaughters.
Kutteh is involved in the community, serving as a member on the boards of Mitchell Community College, Children’s Hope Alliance, Iredell County Economic Development Corp. and Downtown Statesville Development Corp. and as chairperson of the Iredell County Community Foundation, the announcement says. At the state level, he serves on the executive committee of the Metropolitan Mayors Coalition and as an Electricities board member.
Kutteh beat former Councilman Michael Johnson by 110 votes in a runoff election in 2017, and the mayor faces a crowded field going into the May 17 municipal and primary election. Johnson again is a challenger, having filed earlier this week. Also running are Joseph Glasgow, Christopher M. McCormick and Beniah “Ben” McMiller.
