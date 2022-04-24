Maximizing the impact of your donation to Ukraine and other humanitarian relief efforts

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has reminded us, when disaster strikes, people spring into action to help. Images of volunteers providing medical aid, shelter and meals to injured and displaced civilians are a heartwarming antidote to the otherwise horrifying backdrop of war. For those of us who are not able to help the people of Ukraine in person but still want to aid in relief efforts, it can be hard to know how best to get involved and make the fullest impact with your support. Here are some tips to guide your approach:

Make a monetary donation. In almost all cases, it’s best to give money instead of goods, which have the potential to spoil, go unused or create logistical headaches for the very relief organizations you wish to help. Cash is the most effective and efficient option. Whether it’s an online donation, gift by text, or rounding up a purchase at checkout, contributing money may seem impersonal but it empowers the agencies that are doing the work. Cash gifts are quick and flexible, allowing organizations to purchase what is needed, often in bulk, at reduced rates near disaster sites. When supplies are purchased on location, it helps ensure the food is fresh and items are familiar to locals. Buying nearby also supports local businesses as they work to recover from the event.

Seek out trustworthy organizations. Unfortunately, scam artists often see opportunity in the misfortune of others. It’s not unusual for counterfeit charities to pop up during a disaster, seeking to capitalize on the public’s goodwill. The invasion of Ukraine is no different. News outlets have reported on the proliferation of fake nonprofits that purport to be raising money for relief efforts but in reality are nothing more than fronts for swindlers. Don’t let the dishonesty of a few discourage your inclination to give, but make sure the charity you donate to is reputable. Look for organizations that have a proven track record and clear mission statement. Review their ratings and financial statements on websites like CharityNavigator.org or GuideStar.org.

Mind your budget and be strategic. Even the most generous among us have a budget when it comes to giving. As you determine how much you plan to donate to Ukraine or other relief efforts, consider whether you intend your gift to be a one-time event or an ongoing financial commitment. While a bigger, lump sum donation can go far in helping, particularly at the beginning of a crisis when the need is great, there may also benefits to spreading out gifts if you intend to be a long-term supporter.

Many major employers in the U.S. give employees the option to have a portion of their regular paychecks donated to causes they care about. And some even offer dollar-for-dollar matches on donations up to a certain dollar amount, which enable employees to double the impact of their gifts. Whatever options are available to you, and however much you’re able to give, it’s wise to determine whether you want to give all at once or spread out the impact of your generosity over time.

Save on your taxes to give more next time. Donations to a qualified charity may qualify for a tax deduction if you itemize deductions. Keep in mind that there are limits to financial contributions and rules for non-cash donations like property. Talk to your financial advisor and tax professional before making a donation, to map out potential tax implications and requirements.

Watching major conflicts and crises like the one in Ukraine unfold can leave us feeling deeply sad and powerless, but there are ways to help. Consider the above tips to make the greatest impact with your generosity.

