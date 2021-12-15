 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maureen Purcell announces campaign for Iredell County register of deeds
0 Comments
alert top story

Maureen Purcell announces campaign for Iredell County register of deeds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Maureen Purcell likes where she is now and hopes the voters of Iredell County feel the same way as she seeks her first term as the elected register of deeds.

“Many people are unaware that the Register of Deeds office is an elected position. However, given that the registrar is the manager of many public records, the position should be subject to the transparency and accountability of an elected official,” Purcell said in a news release. “Since taking over as the Register of Deeds in February of 2020, I have worked diligently to establish and maintain a great relationship with administration and staff. This has been critical to the increased organization, efficiency, and the cost-effectiveness of the Register of Deeds office.”

The current register of deeds said in her campaign statement that her time as the director of a nonprofit helped hone her skills to communicate with local, state, and federal agencies, as well all plan and manage an organization. She said those experiences helped her in her current one.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Purcell plans to passionately continue her work as register by creating and holding firm to policies and practices that are cost-effective but, more important, benefit the people of Iredell County.

“I am honored to call Iredell County my home. Iredell is where my husband and I have chosen to raise our three daughters. I have been fortunate to be able to give back and serve the county as an elected official,” Purcell said.

Purcell was appointed to replace Ron “Duck” Wyatt earlier this year when he left to become the town manager of Troutman.

For information on Purcell’s campaign, visit purcell4register.com.

Maureen Purcell is seeking re-election as the Iredell County Register of Deeds.

Purcell

 Purcell

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert