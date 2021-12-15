Maureen Purcell announces campaign for Iredell County register of deeds

Maureen Purcell likes where she is now and hopes the voters of Iredell County feel the same way as she seeks her first term as the elected register of deeds.

“Many people are unaware that the Register of Deeds office is an elected position. However, given that the registrar is the manager of many public records, the position should be subject to the transparency and accountability of an elected official,” Purcell said in a news release. “Since taking over as the Register of Deeds in February of 2020, I have worked diligently to establish and maintain a great relationship with administration and staff. This has been critical to the increased organization, efficiency, and the cost-effectiveness of the Register of Deeds office.”

The current register of deeds said in her campaign statement that her time as the director of a nonprofit helped hone her skills to communicate with local, state, and federal agencies, as well all plan and manage an organization. She said those experiences helped her in her current one.

Purcell plans to passionately continue her work as register by creating and holding firm to policies and practices that are cost-effective but, more important, benefit the people of Iredell County.