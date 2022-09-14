Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville

The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.

Nine bands/musicians will perform two songs each on the Piedmont HealthCare Clocktower stage at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. These bands range in size, age, genre, and experience, but they are all playing for a good cause and hoping to take home a trophy and $500.

There are two awards given: People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice. People’s Choice is decided by the public’s votes using the band’s unique text code. Anyone listening live in-person or on-air can text to vote for their favorite band. Votes are $1 each and all proceeds benefit child abuse prevention programs in Iredell County.

The Judges’ Choice will be awarded by a panel of three “celebrity” judges based on talent and technical ability. The judges include radio personality Emily Sigmon, City Councilman Joe Hudson and Joe Herndon of the Temptations.

The artists competing this year include Hella Stellar, LeeD Not Follow, Level Zero, Rachel Pinson, Beyond the Pines, Sarah Claire, The Groove Skeletons, Sweet Lucille and Rick Thomas.

The public is invited to tune in to 92.9FM, watch the livestream on WAME Radio’s Facebook page, or come to the WAME Downtown Statesville Studio at 101 S. Center St. and enjoy the bands live and in person. Downtown Statesville will be hosting Art Crawl the same night, so it will be a great night to check out the local musicians, local artists, and local shops and restaurants, all within walking distance.

Pharos Parenting is a child abuse prevention center that has been teaching parents how to build stronger families for more than 30 years. All of the programs are designed to promote positive parenting skills and safety for children. Donations make it possible for parent aides to serve clients at no cost to the family, providing support and coaching 24/7 until they are confident and competent caregivers.

For more information about Pharos Parenting or Master of the Mic, visit www.PharosParenting.org or call 704-878-2227.