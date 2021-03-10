'Massive' fire destroys Crazy David's in Statesville

Fire tore through the building that held Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store on Tuesday night, destroying the structure. Statesville Glass was also damaged by the fire but no injuries were reported from the scene.

Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire started around 9 p.m. on Tuesday with the Statesville Fire Department and Troutman Fire Department initially responding. However, the blaze moved through the structure as crews attempted to control the fire.

While putting out any fire is a challenge, the firefighters had additional challenges dealing with the fire on Shelton Avenue. At one point, an unknown amount of ammunition exploded, but Weatherman said it wasn’t a factor in the fire itself.

Firefighters continued fighting the fire but it continued to grow. It didn’t help that a powerline fell on Statesville’s Fire Engine One during their efforts as well.

It took almost four hours for the firefighters to control the fire and Weatherman was quick to credit the area volunteer fire departments for their assistance in putting out what the city called a “massive” fire.