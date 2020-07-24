Mason's Sweet Shoppe hits the sweet spot in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — When Erica Goodnight and her family opened up Mason's Sweet Shoppe earlier this year, she hoped it would hit the sweet spot for those in her community. If the lines wrapping around the front of her shop are any sign, then she's done just that.
"Things are going amazing. We've had such a great turnout but not only our local community but areas afar. It has been slammed which we're very blessed but still trying to navigate," Goodnight said.
Mason's Sweet Shoppe opened on July 4 in the small community of Union Grove, which for some is just another exit on the highway, but Goodnight says that it is much more than that. She said she knew the community would support the shop just like it has the other businesses in the town.
"Union Grove has always been a very supportive community. That community has supported Fiddler's Grove. That community has supported Van Hoy Campground. It supported Burger Barn for 60 years or however long, you know they've been open for years." Goodnight said. "Union Grove, the community as a whole will support what comes there."
That faith in her community has paid off so far, though she said the shop has been packed with people from all around the area, as well as some from out of state. She says when the newness of the shop wears off over time, the community will be there
Like any business, much less one that serves something edible, safety is part of the plan even with a line outside waiting to come into the shop. Outdoor seating is part of almost any ice cream shop but in the middle of a pandemic, they play a role in social distancing as well.
While the coronavirus is part of almost every story these days, it was a little more direct in the case of Mason's Sweet Shoppe.
Goodnight's day job is the president of Union Grove Lumber, Inc. That business took a hit as many did with the coronavirus hit, but that didn't mean Goodnight was going to sit around as the construction industry slowed down.
"I got a bit bored in life, I'm just a fast-paced human and I was like 'Well we've got space available, so why not?'" Goodnight said.
Out with lumber, in with ice cream.
While the 35-year-old lumber business remains as the family's focus — she and her husband Josh bought the business from her father five years go — Goodnight hopes people keep stopping by for a sweet treat served in a Mason jar, which is where the shop's name comes from. "Everything tastes better in a Mason jar," she said. It's that or the Ashby's Sterling Ice Cream, which Goodnight imports from Michigan.
Either way, the lines in Union Grove so far are a sign of approval.
