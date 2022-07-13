Mason promoted to supervisory position at Statesville Police Department

The Statesville Police Department has announced the promotion of Ashley Mason to the position of communications and records division supervisor.

The position supervises the dispatch and telecommunications center and the records unit, as well as providing administrative support for building operation, equipment deployment and projects.

Mason began her career as a telecommunicator at the department in 2007 and was promoted to terminal agency coordinator and dispatch supervisor in 2018. Effective Monday, Mason will now head the combined communications and records division.

“We are proud of her accomplishments over the past 15 years and look forward to what her experience, dedication and knowledge will bring to this division and our agency moving forward,” Police Chief David Onley said.