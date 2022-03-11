Mason McCullough and his Iredell County News served the Black community for 20 years

Mason McCullough made it a point to be early at 505 S. Center St. on March 29, 1985. The auction was set to start at noon in front of what had previously been an adult book store near downtown Statesville. The IRS had seized the building for back taxes and it was to be sold to the highest bidder.

At noon the only ones standing on the sidewalk in front of the building that now houses J & J Beauty Supplies was the IRS official conducting the auction and Mason. At the appointed time the official turned to Mason and announced the auction was going to be delayed by 20 or so. He explained that a businessman from Charlotte who purchased and sold properties in the surrounding counties had called to say he had a flat tire on the highway and would be arriving late.

Mason looked back at the official and said, “Would you wait for me?” The man from the IRS looked at him for a few seconds and said, “Let’s have the auction. Who wants to start the bidding?” Mason bid $15,500. “Sold,” was the immediate reply.