Mary Alice Long's life witnessed Civil War through dropping of the atomic bomb in 1945

The Iredell County Public Library is now 100 years old and owes much of its success and existence to a group of truly remarkable women. One of them was Mary Alice Robbins Long. Mary was born Sept. 23, 1857, at Glenville, Alabama. Her father was Maj. William McKendree Robbins. Robbins was an attorney, Civil War veteran and commissioner for the South of the Gettysburg Battleground Memorials. He served three terms in Congress, where he was considered one of the greater stump speakers North Carolina ever produced.

Mary’s husband was Benjamin Franklin Long, her father’s law partner. Long was born in Graham on March 12, 1852, and was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Trinity College in 1874. After receiving his Bachelor of Law from the University of Virginia, he came to Iredell County in October 1878. B.F. Long would become Statesville’s mayor (1886-87) and Statesville city attorney and serve three terms as solicitor of the Iredell County Court. He would go on to become one of the more prominent judges in North Carolina, serving on the Superior Court bench for more than 22 years. In later life, he was simply referred to as “The Judge” by those around him.

Socially, Mary Alice “Mamie” Robbins was connected throughout Iredell County. She founded the Statesville Woman’s Club and the Statesville Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She helped erect the Confederate Monument in front of the courthouse and was considered the founder of the Statesville Woman’s Club library, which would become the Iredell County Public Library. She graduated from Mitchell College, was president of the Mitchell College Alumnae Association and helped organize and serve as president of Statesville’s Civic League.

Mamie would have known … everything. Between her social connections and her access to inside information from her father and husband, she would have known the truth behind every story, both good and bad, that ever came out of Statesville between the Civil War and the mid-1940s. Fact or idle gossip, Mamie would have known. In youth she was called “A Real Daughter of the Confederacy,” and when she died June 2, 1947, at 89, The Landmark wrote, “When someone new came to Statesville and asked about the tall, erect, octogenarian up the street they were told, “Why that is Mrs. Long, Statesville’s grand old lady.”

It was Mary Alice Long who brought together a group of 30 local women on Oct. 19, 1920, to explain the workings of a Woman’s Club, and before the meeting ended, the ladies voted unanimously to form a Woman’s Club in Statesville. They meet again Oct. 26 to elect officers and create a constitution. With Mrs. Long as the club’s first president, they chose the creation of the public library in Statesville as their first civic project.

For $15 a month, they rented a small two-room brick building at 144 E. Broad St. to house their new library. The library opened Feb. 22, 1922, and had a formal opening Saturday, Feb. 24, 1922, with Estelle Edna O’Berry McElwee as chief librarian, assisted by Mabel G. Bowles, Bowies, Carrie Hoffmann and other club members.

Mary Alice Long served on the library board for many years and was later made its honorary chairman. She was president of the Auxiliary of the First Presbyterian Church and active in a number of social clubs in Statesville. She later said: “The primary motive that impelled women to form themselves into clubs was a desire for self-improvement, and the study of literature and the fine arts furnished a basis for the larger part of club activity. Small town club women are largely responsible for America’s cultural coming of age. The women’s clubs are the greatest system of adult education in America today.”

Despite her obvious educational and social advantages, Mrs. Long’s life was not always easy. Mary was a 1-year-old when she lost her mother, Mary Montgomery. When her father left to join the Confederacy in the Civil War, Mary and her little brother were taken to live with their grandfather, the Rev. Archibald Davis Montgomery, at Newberry, South Carolina. She later recalled those years when wheat bread was a luxury and sorghum was a staple article of diet. By 7½, Mary was knitting her own stockings.

Later in life, Mary recalled the excitement around her over the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and the hanging of Mary Surratt. When the war ended, Maj. Robbins took his family in a covered wagon from Newberry to Winnsboro, South Carolina. He then bought his family to North Carolina, first settling in Salisbury before moving to Statesville in 1873.

Her father’s involvement in politics made life exciting for young Mary. Maj. Robbins was part of the N.C. legislature that impeached Gov. William Woods Holden in 1871, and Mary could remember attending torchlight speeches by Gov. Zebulon B. Vance and Gen. James Madison Leach. She accompanied her father to Washington, D.C., after he was elected to Congress and became noted in the capital’s social circles for her beauty and singing voice.

Mary graduated from what would later be Mitchell College and married her father’s junior law partner, Benjamin Franklin Long, on Dec. 23, 1879. They were a prominent couple in Statesville, but personal tragedy would greatly affect their lives. On July 3, 1881, the couple’s firstborn child, William Robbins Long, died at the age of 6 months. The couple’s hopes for the family then rested on their son Benjamin Franklin Long Jr., born March 14, 1882.

Young Ben carried his father’s name and was called “Little Ben” to distinguish him from his father. He grew up in Statesville, attending local schools until about the age of 16, when he was sent to the Horner Military School at Oxford. During his two years there he excelled, being made president of his society and captain of Company B. He was the fall-back (fullback) on the Horner 11-man football team and was first in his class at graduation.

B.F. Long Jr., then entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a freshman. On the morning of Nov. 16, 1899, he went to the university train station to catch a train to Raleigh in response to a telegram he received from his father, who was attending the state Supreme Court. His father intended to buy him a new suit of clothes. Young Ben saw the Raleigh train arrive and started across a sidetrack toward it when a freight train, which had been sitting motionless on the sidetrack, suddenly began to move backward. Ben was hit by the train and dragged several feet before it could be stopped.

What followed was a horror that would haunt Mary and her husband for the rest of their lives.

“Little Ben” was trapped under the railroad car. He was conscious, lying face down and badly injured. His right arm, left thigh, collarbone and hip were broken. His left arm was wounded and trapped between the brake rod and axle of the car. He was in agony and asked that they end his life. A doctor crawled under the car to give him morphine.

Workers began removing parts to free his arm and jacks were used to lift the car up. “Little Ben” requested that telegrams be sent to his father and his uncle, Dr. George W. Long, but that none be sent to his mother. Receiving the news in Raleigh, B.F. Long Sr. frantically tried to arrange a special train to take him to Chapel Hill without success. He finally secured a ride with a freight train passing through.

It was some time before workers were able to jack up the car and remove parts to free his arm. He was taken to Watts Hospital in Durham, where surgeons began working nonstop to save him. Little Ben’s Uncle George arrived at 2:24 p.m. and his father at 4:43 p.m. Another uncle, Jacob A. Long, arrived, and they were able to talk to Ben. Mary Alice Long was notified between 4 and 5 p.m. and with R.B. McLaughlin left Statesville on the first train available at 7 p.m. for Durham.

Benjamin Franklin Long Jr. passed away from his injuries around 8 p.m. His mother was stopped in Greensboro after receiving news of his death. Little Ben was brought back to Statesville by train and buried at Oakwood. The couple file a lawsuit for $50,000 against Southern Railroad for negligence, but the case dragged on until February 1902, forcing the couple to constantly relive the events on the day of their son’s accident. The case was finally compromised, with the railroad paying them $7,850.

Mamie took to wearing only black and daily visited Little Ben’s grave at Oakwood, where she cried for hours. She continued to set a place for him at the dinner table for as long as she lived and always insisted that her youngest son, McKendree Robbins Long, accompany her. She withdrew from all social activity.

Finally, a friend convinced her to attend a meeting of the N.C. Federation of Women’s Clubs. “There, under the inspiration gained by contact with the women who were doing so much for better life in our state along many lines, my interest slowly revived,” she recalled. “Soon afterward we organized the woman’s club in Statesville, and I went to work finding work the greatest panacea for heartache.”

Mary Alice Long died June 2, 1947, and was buried at Oakwood. She was 89 years old, and her life had witnessed the start of the Civil War, the freeing of slaves, the Battle of the Little Big Horn, Edison’s light bulb, the Spanish-American War, the Wright Brothers’ flight, Henry Ford’s Model T, the sinking of the Titanic, World War I, the Spanish flu epidemic, the crash on Wall Street, the Great Depression, World War II, and the dropping of the first atomic bomb.

“When the increased cultural interests of America is mentioned and the tremendous increase in the number of books published, don’t forget the part club women have played in this movement. We do not stand still educationally.”

Mary Alice Robbins Long and Benjamin Franklin Long are the great-grandparents of fresco artist Ben Long.

Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library.