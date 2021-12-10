Marvin Norman seeks to be reelected to Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Marvin Norman is set to run for his sixth term on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners after filing for reelection earlier this week.
In his campaign announcement, Norman said he plans to continue his strong commitment to keeping communities safe and desirable places to live in Iredell County.
“As an incumbent, he has proven his skill and ability to create policies and have oversight of the infrastructure of our county,” the press release stated. “He researches issues of concerns, collects the facts and uses a level head to make decisions.”
Norman touted his experience and education, as well as his background working as a community relations manager for Energy United, as well as his time as a drill instructor in the Army Reserves. The statement also noted his involvement in a number of civic organizations, as well as his position on a number of advisory boards.
Norman has been on the board of commissioners since 2002, serving as the chairman and vice chairman at different times during that span.
Norman had filed before the North Carolina Supreme Court put a halt to filing statewide earlier this week.
Also on the local level, incumbent Gene Houpe is seeking another term as a commissioner. He and Norman are joined by Laketha Ann Bobish, Larry Wayne Payne, Richard Edward Coleman II, Brad Stroud Sr., Bert Connolly, Blake Palmer and Angela Matthews in seeking the three seats.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell and Clerk of Court Jim Mixson are also seeking reelection. Barry Tilley filed to run for Clerk of Court before the state suspension.
Maureen Purcell, appointed as Iredell’s Register of Deeds, is seeking her first elected term and is challenged by Renee Holland.
Ricky Driver filed to run for Iredell-Statesville School Board District 1 and Abigail S. Trent is seeking the District 3 seat.
David Henry Coble and James Franklin (Toodles) Ritchie are seeking to represent Ward 3 on the Mooresville Board of Commissioners and Lisa Qualls is seeking reelection to Ward 4.
Joseph Glasgow filed to run for mayor of Statesville and Mark Alan Goldman and Christopher Spraggins are seeking the at-large seat on Statesville City Council.
C.O. (Jap) Johnson and Doris Allison filed to seek reelection to Wards 2 and 3, respectively. John Staford is being challenged for his Ward 5 seat by Joe Hudson.
Vickie Sawyer, Jeff McNeely and Grey Mills all filed to seek reelection to the North Carolina Legislature. Sawyer, who currently serves in the North Carolina Senate, is seeking to represent District 37.
McNeely and Mills are seeking reelection to the N.C. House. McNeely filed for the District 84 seat and Mills for District 95. Mitchell Setzer filed for the District 89 seat.