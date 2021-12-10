Marvin Norman seeks to be reelected to Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Marvin Norman is set to run for his sixth term on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners after filing for reelection earlier this week.

In his campaign announcement, Norman said he plans to continue his strong commitment to keeping communities safe and desirable places to live in Iredell County.

“As an incumbent, he has proven his skill and ability to create policies and have oversight of the infrastructure of our county,” the press release stated. “He researches issues of concerns, collects the facts and uses a level head to make decisions.”

Norman touted his experience and education, as well as his background working as a community relations manager for Energy United, as well as his time as a drill instructor in the Army Reserves. The statement also noted his involvement in a number of civic organizations, as well as his position on a number of advisory boards.

Norman has been on the board of commissioners since 2002, serving as the chairman and vice chairman at different times during that span.

Norman had filed before the North Carolina Supreme Court put a halt to filing statewide earlier this week.