Marvin Norman drops out of Iredell County Board of Commissioners race

After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.

But he said even when his replacement is sworn in, he won’t be stepping away entirely.

“You don’t stop just because you’re not there,” Norman said. “I’ll think about those people that I’ve served, and if they call me, I’ll answer.”

While Norman had filed for reelection and had been listed as a candidate last year, he withdrew his name Wednesday, saying he was focused on getting his “health back.”

“I had a surgery and done well with that. Then COVID hit me after, and shaking that has been a terrible thing,” Norman said.

Norman had been attending many of the commissioners meetings remotely over the past two years due to those health concerns, but he said he still was putting in the same effort he always had. He said whether it had been his work with EnergyUnited until 2007 or the years on the board of commissioners, he was ready to pick up the phone 24/7 if anyone needed his help.