Marvin Norman drops out of Iredell County Board of Commissioners race

After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
But he said even when his replacement is sworn in, he won’t be stepping away entirely.
“You don’t stop just because you’re not there,” Norman said. “I’ll think about those people that I’ve served, and if they call me, I’ll answer.”
While Norman had filed for reelection and had been listed as a candidate last year, he withdrew his name Wednesday, saying he was focused on getting his “health back.”
“I had a surgery and done well with that. Then COVID hit me after, and shaking that has been a terrible thing,” Norman said.
Norman had been attending many of the commissioners meetings remotely over the past two years due to those health concerns, but he said he still was putting in the same effort he always had. He said whether it had been his work with EnergyUnited until 2007 or the years on the board of commissioners, he was ready to pick up the phone 24/7 if anyone needed his help.
“I’ve enjoyed the people, always enjoyed doing the job, and always there to work nearly 24/7, always available to answer questions,” Norman said.
Commissioners Chairman James Mallory said that will be a resource for future commissioners, as Norman has years of institutional knowledge of the decisions the board made, as well as the nuances of county government. Mallory said during his time on the board, Norman has been a great “battle buddy” who he could rely on in many ways.
“He is a great commissioners who brought a wealth of knowledge,” Mallory said. “You can’t know where you are going without knowing where you’ve been.”
Norman reiterated that he plans to still be available to the board to consult with, as well as the taxpayers he served. He said that while he still is ready to serve, he hopes whoever replaces him can commit to the position as he said has over the last two decades.
Who that might be isn’t easy to answer now, as a total of 11 candidates are in the race. Commissioner Gene Houpe is the lone incumbent now, as he faces nine other Republicans and one Democrat in the race. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the available seats.
Mallory hasn’t filed or publicly indicated if he will run again either.
Candidate list grows
While Norman has withdrawn from the upcoming primary, more people have been added to Iredell County’s ballot in a number of races.
Filing for the May primary ends at noon Friday. The primary will be May 17.
Below is a list of all candidates by office.
U.S. Senate: Greg Antoine (R), Jennifer Alexis Banwart (R), Cheri Beasley (D), Chrelle Booker (D), Lee A. Brian (R), Leonard L. Bryant (R), Ted Budd (R), Drew Bulecza III (R), Benjamin E. Griffiths (R), Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond (D), Constance “Lov” Johnson (D), Tobias LaGrone (D), Pat McCrory (R), Charles Kenneth Moss (R), Rett Newton (D), Lichia Sibhatu (R)
10th Congressional District: Michael Felder (D), Pam Genant (D), Jeff Gregory (R), Patrick McHenry (R), Richard Speer (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (D), Richard Dietz (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (D), Trey Allen (R), April C. Wood (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith (R), Brad Andrew Salmon (D), Donna Stroud (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D), John M. Tyson (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. Senate District 37: Vickie Sawyer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 84: Jeffrey C. McNeely (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 89: Mitchell Setzer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 95: Grey Mills (R)
N.C. District Court judge District 22A Seat 1 (Iredell seat): Carole A. Hicks (R)
Iredell County Board of Commissioners: Laketha Bobish (R), Richard (Todd) Carver (R), Richard Coleman (R), Bert Connolly (R), Michelle Goree (D), Cindy Haynes (R), Gene Houpe (R), Angela Wokatsch Matthews (R), Larry Payne (R), Blake Palmer (R), Brad Stroud (R)
Iredell County clerk of Superior Court: Jim Mixson (R), Barry D. Tilley (R)
Iredell County register of deeds: Renee L. Holland (R), Maureen P. Purcell (R)
Iredell County sheriff: Darren E. Campbell (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 1: Ricky Driver (R), Brian Sloan (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 3: Kent Shoffner (R), Abby Trent (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 5: Mike Kubiniec (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 7: Anita Kurn (R)
Mooresville commissioner Ward 3: James (Toodles) Ritchie
Mooresville commissioner Ward 4: Lisa M. Qualls
Statesville mayor: Joseph Glasgow, Christopher M. McCormick, Beniah (Ben) McMiller
Statesville councilman at-large: Roger Bejcek, Mark Goldman, Terry Fitzgerald Sharpe, Christopher Spraggins, Kimberly Wasson
Statesville councilman Ward 2: C. O. (Jap) Johnson
Statesville councilman Ward 3: Doris A. Allison, Oliver Louis Wilder, Jr
Statesville councilman Ward 5: Joe Hudson, John Staford
