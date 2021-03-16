Martin Marietta zoning request held up over technicality

Martin Marietta’s plans to have some of its property rezoned so it can expand its quarry along Bradley Farm Road is on hold after opponents asked for a continuation because of a technicality in the public notice.

The continuation came at the Statesville City Council’s meeting Monday.

After a delay as the parties involved hashed out some of the issues, Martin Marietta officials agreed to have the matter continued at the city council’s next meeting on April 19.

“I don’t want this to go forward at this time if there’s a technical defect that could make us come back and do this again,” Tom Johnson, a representative for Martin Marietta, said. “I’m not one for wasting time and wasting your time, because you have valuable time. I’d rather get it clean.”

The Pressly Residential Group looks to build a residential development for seniors on a parcel of land adjacent to the property and had led a campaign against the rezoning request.

Consent agenda

The city council approved the following in its consent agenda: An ordinance to establish a 25-mph speed zone on a portion of Davie Avenue and 20-mph speed zones on portions of South Tradd Street and East Front Street.Second reading of a “No Parking Anytime” ordinance on the West side of the 100 Block of North Green Street between Davie Avenue and East Broad Street.A motion to appoint Downtown Statesville Development Corporation staff as the person(s) designated by city council to complete and certify the notification mailing that will be sent at least four weeks prior to the proposed May 17 public hearing on the re-establishment of the Downtown Tax/Municipal Service District.Authorizing a notice of condemnation and resolution authorizing condemnation to acquire property located at 2476 Amity Hill Road. Another is for property located on Moose Club Road.The purchase of a replacement generator for the Marjorie Road lift station.A motion to appoint Downtown Statesville Development Corporation staff as the person(s) designated by city council to complete and certify the notification mailing that will be sent at least four weeks prior to the proposed May 17 public hearing on the re-establishment of the Downtown Tax/Municipal Service District.

