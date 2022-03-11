 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marlow recognized as Downtown Statesville Main Street Champion
Marlow recognized as Downtown Statesville Main Street Champion

Brittany Marlow was named Downtown Statesville Main Street Champion.

At the virtual North Carolina Main Street Conference on Thursday, Downtown Statesville recognized Brittany Marlow as its 2021 Main Street Champion.

Marlow is a partner at Excel Real Estate Group located on East Front Street in Downtown Statesville. DSDC nominated Marlow for the award, citing her “undying energy and drive to make things happen in Downtown Statesville.”

In her mid-20s, Marlow began volunteering at downtown events and getting involved in community happenings. “As a millennial, Brittany Marlow brings energy and creativity to everything she does” said Marin Tomlin, outgoing executive director. “We were excited to have such a phenomenal young person engaged and quickly added her to our board.”

After many years of volunteering with the annual Carolina BalloonFest event, Marlow even took on the position as incoming of chair of the National Balloon Rally Charities Board. She had just finished serving a two-year stint as the DSDC chair, enthusiastically leading the organization through the trials of COVID. Amazingly, she also became a mother during this time, but her energy and drive didn’t slow down. 

When Marlow became a partner in Excel Real Estate Group, she was adamant that they locate their office in downtown. Her real estate experience was also critical in helping DSDC move a historic redevelopment project forward in 2021.

“Because of her commitment to Downtown Statesville, DSDC Board of Directors is proud to honor Brittany as our Main Street Champion,” said Wes Davidson, chairman.

About Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC)

Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that administers the Main Street program and is the City of Statesville’s economic development partner for downtown. We provide leadership dedicated to the historic preservation and growth of Downtown Statesville as the primary center for economic opportunities in our community and create vibrancy through events, social experiences and cultural arts in Statesville. Visit www.downtownstatesville.com for details.

