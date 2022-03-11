Marlow recognized as Downtown Statesville Main Street Champion

At the virtual North Carolina Main Street Conference on Thursday, Downtown Statesville recognized Brittany Marlow as its 2021 Main Street Champion.

Marlow is a partner at Excel Real Estate Group located on East Front Street in Downtown Statesville. DSDC nominated Marlow for the award, citing her “undying energy and drive to make things happen in Downtown Statesville.”

In her mid-20s, Marlow began volunteering at downtown events and getting involved in community happenings. “As a millennial, Brittany Marlow brings energy and creativity to everything she does” said Marin Tomlin, outgoing executive director. “We were excited to have such a phenomenal young person engaged and quickly added her to our board.”

After many years of volunteering with the annual Carolina BalloonFest event, Marlow even took on the position as incoming of chair of the National Balloon Rally Charities Board. She had just finished serving a two-year stint as the DSDC chair, enthusiastically leading the organization through the trials of COVID. Amazingly, she also became a mother during this time, but her energy and drive didn’t slow down.