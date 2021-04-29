Market study planned to determine civic center's direction

After more than 20 years of delivering outstanding service to the community, the Statesville Civic Center is engaged in a market study to help determine the facility’s direction for the next 20 years.

The public will have an opportunity to hear more about the study and the importance of creating a marketing plan that will continue to meet the needs of the community in the future.

The Virtual Public Forum is Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting link is available on the Civic Center Facebook page, the city’s website (www.statesvillenc.net) and community calendar (www.statesvillenc.net/calendar). The public can also request the link by emailing kroberts@statesvillenc.net.

This live meeting is hosted by GreenPlay, LLC, a consulting company that specializes in strategic planning, feasibility studies and marketing analysis.

Recently, GreenPlay assisted Iredell County in developing its 2020 Comprehensive Recreation Master Plan.

Information presented at the public forum will include a review of the marketing study process and a summary of the key ideas and themes that have arisen so far. Although participants will be muted, they can ask questions and communicate through the chatbox. The staff, public and city council will be able to review the final plan later this summer before an action plan is implemented.