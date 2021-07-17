Market conditions play role in local employers' search for workers

Job seekers had many reasons to be at the WAME & Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce 2021 Job Fair. Kimberley Sloan had a simple reason: She is bored.
“I’m tired of planting flowers and reading and cleaning my yard,” Sloan said.
The former educator from Statesville, who worked in Atlanta, is retired but said she simply needs something to do. She said she hoped she could use her talents in a part-time fashion for a local employer.
“This is an awesome opportunity because there are many people like me, retired, that are trying to find something to do since COVID,” Sloan said.
Sloan’s motivations for working aren’t the same as some of the other job seekers. Her years of experience put her in a different position than that of younger or less experienced job seekers like Andrew Myers.
Myers said he recently worked at East Coast Wings and is a mechanic by trade, but currently, he is unemployed. The reality of needing to take care of his child means applying for as many jobs as he can and hopefully finding the right one for him.
“Being jobless isn’t an option,” Myers said.
He said higher pay and sign-on bonuses provide incentives for finding a job, but he would be looking for one regardless.
Still, improved compensation was something other job seekers were looking for as they enter the workforce.
Logan Hines said he was looking for something that paid more than $12 an hour as he talked to several of the 42 employers with approximately 1,300 available jobs.
“What I’ve seen is a majority of manufacturing jobs, but I will take any job that’s offered to me as long as the pay rate is above $12,” Hines said. “It’s been a matter of getting hired. I haven’t got calls back, or they’ll say they’ll call for me to come in and never do.”
‘An employees’ market’
For Brookdale Peachtree and others on the hiring side of things, sometimes it’s the opposite as they can’t get some potential employees to follow through with the process.
“Our biggest challenge is getting people to apply, and once you apply, just following through with scheduled interviews. It’s hard to get people to show up for them,” Shameka Smith of Brookdale Peachtree said. She said the market is very different than it was before the pandemic.
Megan Ager, an account manager with Express Employment Professionals, said the labor market has taken several shifts in the past few years, but this time it’s been slow to react to the needs of employers. Ager said before the pandemic there were more people applying for jobs than available, but that’s flipped in the past year.
“The quick turnaround we used to be able to have and provide for clients, it’s a longer process,” Ager said. “It’s definitely an employees market.”
Ager said potential employees may see multiple job offers with varying levels of pay and benefits, which means for Express Employment Professionals, it needs to screen more applicants than usual to make sure they can provide employees for their clients.
“It’s all about what makes positions attractive to those looking,” Ager said.
Employment has been a roller coaster ride for job seekers and employers alike over the past few years. In December 2019, the unemployment rate was as low as 3.1% in Iredell County, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lowest it had been in nearly 20 years. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7%, slightly higher than the Great Recession in 2009. In the past year, however, its come back down to 4.3%, but is still slightly higher than before the pandemic.
Regardless of the market forces behind it, it remains a challenge for employers to fill spots as quickly as they wish.
There were a number of reasons given by employers why they believed job seekers seemed hard to come by for the positions they were hiring.
Some of the most common reasons cited by those hiring at the job fair were stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
“The last six months, with COVID, the stimulus checks, the younger generation, people would rather stay home and get paid than come to work to get paid,” Sharon Bridges said. She is with human resources at International Paper. “It’s a tough market right now.”
She said since the pandemic began, the Statesville location lost about 25 employees, but now they’re looking to replenish those positions while adding more so they can return to their normal schedule of three shifts going five days a week. She did say, however, that more than a dozen employees would be starting soon at International Paper, but it is still looking for more.
COVID itself was also mentioned, both for slowing down operations but also for making recruiting more difficult.
Nick Alioto of Mooresville Fire-Rescue said it was the first job fair for the department, which they believe will help them make connections with people that are ready to fill the roles needed there.
“We actually get to put our faces out there and get a bigger process going,” Alioto said.
He said they would be opening up this hiring process this week as they more formally begin and said more information can be found on the town of Mooresville’s website.
