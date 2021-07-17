Market conditions play role in local employers' search for workers

Still, improved compensation was something other job seekers were looking for as they enter the workforce.

Logan Hines said he was looking for something that paid more than $12 an hour as he talked to several of the 42 employers with approximately 1,300 available jobs.

“What I’ve seen is a majority of manufacturing jobs, but I will take any job that’s offered to me as long as the pay rate is above $12,” Hines said. “It’s been a matter of getting hired. I haven’t got calls back, or they’ll say they’ll call for me to come in and never do.”

‘An employees’ market’

For Brookdale Peachtree and others on the hiring side of things, sometimes it’s the opposite as they can’t get some potential employees to follow through with the process.

“Our biggest challenge is getting people to apply, and once you apply, just following through with scheduled interviews. It’s hard to get people to show up for them,” Shameka Smith of Brookdale Peachtree said. She said the market is very different than it was before the pandemic.