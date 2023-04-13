WSIC owner Mark Sanger has accepted an offer to sell News Talk WSIC according to a news release from WSIC.

“It has been a fun and amazing 18 years here in the region and the Lord’s timing was just right. Kathy and I thank everyone for all their support. Thank you all ... and Praise the Lord!” Sanger said.

Sanger was approached by Cornelius’ Justin Ckezepis to potentially air his podcast show, “Today's Real Talk” on WSIC. While discussing the show it became apparent that Ckezepis was looking for his next opportunity and all the pieces fell into place for him to buy out Sanger.

Ckezepis is known in the Lake Norman region as the “Mobile Real Estate Closing Attorney." He sold his Birkdale-based Ckezepis Law firm in 2021.

In addition to other professional roles and organizations, Ckezepis currently serves as a board of director to The Hope House — a transitional homeless shelter for women and children based in Huntersville. He plans to expand his help to the community through media.

“Owning a radio station has always been a dream of mine and I could not believe a conversation about airing my syndicated real estate show turned into my next opportunity. I love this area because this is where I grew up and am now raising my family," Ckezepis said.

Ckezepis graduated from Hopewell High School in 2008, after which time he attended Appalachian State University, graduating in 2011 with a degree in communications, before then getting a law degree from Charlotte School of Law in 2015.

WSIC went on the air on May 5, 1947, broadcasting at 1400 AM. For many years, this signal was only heard in the Statesville area. In more recent years, the station has added two FM signals to reach a broader audience. The two FM stations broadcast at 100.7 FM in Statesville and on 105.9 FM in the Cornelius/Lake Norman/North Charlotte area. The station is also streamed online at wsicNews.com.

“The concept of ‘community’ is crucial," Ckezepis said. "Engaging residents, businesses, and leaders with rational and thoughtful discussions is one way we can all participate in the process,” he added. Ckezepis said that he is looking forward to big things in the Statesville and Lake Norman areas.

Ckezepis already owns Real Talk Studios, where his talk show, “Today's Real Talk” is syndicated on several stations and soon to air on WSIC. He says he will link WSIC’s studios in Statesville with the Real Talk Studios in Cornelius, giving WSIC advertisers and show hosts from the Cornelius/Lake Norman area a convenient place to record and do their shows without the added time and gas of having to drive to Statesville. Podcasting studios are on the way so more people can join the fun of media.

WSIC gets its revenue from advertisers and show hosts who purchase blocks of time for special programming. Former Statesville mayoral candidate, Brian Summers, has a show that discusses local politics. North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer and N.C. Rep. Jeff McNeely also have shows on the conservative News Talk formatted station.

The process with the FCC has started for Ckezepis to obtain full control of WSIC, but until the FCC approval, Sanger will “still be at the station, as he says, “helping and enjoying all the conversation on WSIC."