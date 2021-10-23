 Skip to main content
Marine Corps veteran introduces service dog to DAR members
Marine Corps veteran introduces service dog to DAR members

101421-srl-news-dar-p1.jpeg
Photo by Vicki Howell

Scott Emery, former sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, spoke to the Fort Dobbs Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) about his service dog, Chance, a 7-year-old golden retriever. Chance was named after Pfc. Chance Phelps, killed in the line of the duty in 2004. A movie was made about Chance in 2009. Emery served from 1988 to 1999 in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He shared the story of his relationship with Chance, how he was trained, and how helpful it is to have Chance by his side. He talked about the importance of not petting a service animal without the owner’s permission. Chance is always at work, but does enjoy life as a dog when he gets home.

