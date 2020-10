The Iredell County Marine Corps League, Detachment #1097, will hold its monthly meeting Oct. 22 at the Troutman American Legion Post 401, located at 301 S. Main St., Troutman. Meet and greet will be from 6:3-7 p.m. with the meeting following from 7-8 p.m. All Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen and chaplains are invited to attend. For additional information visit the iredellmcl.org