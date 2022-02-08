Marin Tomlin to step down as DSDC director

Wes Davidson, board chair of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, announced Tuesday that “after 16 years as the executive director for Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, Marin Tomlin will start the process of stepping aside and begin assisting the board of directors in its search for the next person to lead the organization’s successful efforts in keeping Downtown Statesville vibrant.”
Tomlin’s last full day will be Feb. 16. She will stay on part time as the interim executive director to assist the board of directors in its search for the next person to lead DSDC. She will also continue to tackle the organization’s regular workload alongside Liz Petree, community engagement manager, and assist in providing a smooth transition once the organization hires the next executive director. During this transition period, it is the board’s priority to find the best individual to lead, while still maintaining a stable and effective organization. The job announcement will be posted soon.
“I will be forever grateful for the last 16 years working and serving the downtown property owners, business owners, the board of directors, government leaders and staff and this community. I love downtown, the work we have been able to accomplish over the last 16 years and the many friendships I have made,” Tomlin said. “The future growth trajectory for downtown and our community as a whole makes this an extremely exciting time in our history. It is my goal to stay involved as much as possible to help continue with this progress.”
Tomlin is starting a new career as a broker/Realtor with Allen Tate Real Estate, working out of the Statesville office at 117 N. Center S.
“We wish Marin the very best in this new venture. We will miss her leadership and dedication, but it is reassuring to know that she’s not going far,” Davidson said.
Tomlin said she’s always had an interest in the real estate business for as long as she can remember and that “the last two years during COVID allowed me the opportunity to explore the field more and become a licensed agent. Making this decision was very difficult, but it just felt like the right time for me personally to take a new path.”