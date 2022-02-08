Marin Tomlin to step down as DSDC director

Wes Davidson, board chair of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, announced Tuesday that “after 16 years as the executive director for Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, Marin Tomlin will start the process of stepping aside and begin assisting the board of directors in its search for the next person to lead the organization’s successful efforts in keeping Downtown Statesville vibrant.”

Tomlin’s last full day will be Feb. 16. She will stay on part time as the interim executive director to assist the board of directors in its search for the next person to lead DSDC. She will also continue to tackle the organization’s regular workload alongside Liz Petree, community engagement manager, and assist in providing a smooth transition once the organization hires the next executive director. During this transition period, it is the board’s priority to find the best individual to lead, while still maintaining a stable and effective organization. The job announcement will be posted soon.

