On Thursday, the final morning of the 2023 North Carolina Main Street Conference hosted in Downtown Statesville, Marin Tomlin was awarded the 2022 Main Street Champion Award. She was recognized at the North Carolina Main Street Champion’s Coffee and Program held at the Statesville Civic Center.

For 16 years, Tomlin held the position of executive director of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation. She oversaw and was a catalyst for many huge undertakings during her tenure, always bringing fresh ideas to the board and executing them with great attention to detail. She gave her unwavering support of the city of Statesville’s streetscape project, bridging the gap between the city and downtown business owners. She was instrumental in the founding of events including the iconic Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series, Hops and Harmony Craft Brew Fest and Wine Walk. She set in motion programs such as Downtown Dollars and Downtown Statesville’s successful marketing program. Tomlin’s leadership through the years helped further establish the legacy of the strong Main Street organization that DSDC is today.

On receiving the award Tomlin remarked, “This recognition is the icing on the cake of a 16-year career as the executive director for Downtown Statesville Development Corporation. It’s such an honor to receive the award that I have been a part of giving so many times in the past. I’m grateful for all of the years that I was able to contribute and do good things for Statesville. I look forward to continuing to volunteer and be involved with all of the great things happening in Downtown.”

For many in Statesville, Tomlin is downtown. Her indelible mark has been left on downtown through her hard work, dedication and tenacity. Even with her career change to real estate, Marin’s passion for Downtown Statesville has not waned. She chose a firm located in Downtown Statesville, is a dedicated volunteer, and is always just a phone call away when the DSDC staff needs advice or information. For her commitment to Downtown Statesville, Tomlin was bestowed the 2022 Main Street Champion Award.