Marie Reid to headline June Music Speaks series at Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the June Music Speaks event featuring Marie Reid.

The free event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 at the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

This is a soulful, sometimes rough-edged authentic sound in tunes she has written or covers she wishes she had written. Collectively, they paint an American experience. Savvy writing and harmony are her passion. To that end, she has had the good fortune to collaborate with some of the finest musicians in this region. This year Marte Yerkins (bass and vocals) and Reid will begin booking as the Nothing But The Water Show.

Reid was the youngest of five during that inspiring time when her older brother’s music simmered up off the vinyl in the downstairs living room, streaming harmonies and well-crafted lyrics and guitar licks up the hallway and into her room. Peter Paul and Mary, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, Harry Chapin, The Doors, Linda Ronstadt, Janis Joplin, Don Williams, and her dad’s favorite: Rhapsody in Blue (and The Raven). Occasionally, she got to sing harmony with both brothers and was forever thereafter ruined. That is a feeling and a sound she will seek out for the rest of her life.

“I love the collaborative energy that comes when musicians gather. I think audiences really enjoy seeing what will happen next! This is the spirit of live performance. We participate in it (as listeners and performers), feed each other with our energy and pass it forward.”

To find upcoming shows, visit mariereidmusic.com

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The Gracie Building is at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.