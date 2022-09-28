Margaret Dickens celebrates 100th birthday: Her wish, to live another 100 years

Margaret (Biddy) Dickens recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Margaret Barkley Hubbard Dickens (Biddy) was born in Statesville to Roger R. Barkley and Myrtle Holler Barkley. She was the fourth of seven children. When she was born her older brother said, “She is just a little bitty baby.” Thus, the nickname of Biddy stuck. This is what her close family calls her.

She was married at the age of 22 to Samuel Hubbard and had her first child, Thomas, at the age of 24. Stephen was born four years later. She was a homemaker for many years. She would help her sister wrap sandwiches at Warren’s Sandwich Company. Later, she went to work at Rental Uniform Company as a seamstress. She retired after 20 years of service.

She married her second husband, R.L. Dickens, later in life. She and R.L. traveled overseas and to almost every state in the United States, with the exception of three.

Dickens used to make clothes for her children, nieces and nephews. She also created a wedding dress, four bridesmaid’s dresses and a flower girl dress. All were beautifully made.

She has attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for her entire life. Up until a few years ago, she mowed her own lawn. She loves taking walks and loves to watch over the neighborhood.

Around 50 family and friends gathered for her 100th birthday party, which ended up being an impromptu family reunion. When she blew out her candles, she said her wish was to live another 100 years.